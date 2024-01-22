Rare Kidney Diseases Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Rare Kidney Diseases Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The rare kidney diseases market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.52 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Rare Kidney Diseases Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rare kidney diseases market size is predicted to reach $4.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the rare kidney diseases market is due to government initiatives and funding for kidney disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest rare kidney diseases market share. Major players in the rare kidney diseases market include Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rare Kidney Diseases Market Segments

• By Target Indication: IgA Nephropathy, Lupus Nephritis, Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis, Membranous Nephropathy, C3 Glomerulopathy, Other Target Indications

• By Type of Molecule: Small Molecules, Biologics

• By Route of administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Other Routes of Administration

• By Geography: The global rare kidney diseases market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rare kidney disease is a condition where kidneys aren't functioning correctly, waste accumulates in the body, and causes problems with your health. It is a set of renal diseases that have a low frequency in the general population, and these disorders frequently have a genetic or hereditary origin.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rare Kidney Diseases Market Characteristics

3. Rare Kidney Diseases Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rare Kidney Diseases Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rare Kidney Diseases Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rare Kidney Diseases Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rare Kidney Diseases Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

