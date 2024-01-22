Breaking 187-Year Silence: Reverend Mr. Gregory Lambert to Become First Black Priest Ordained in Iowa Since 1837

Bishop Emeritus Richard Pates(left) and Deacon Greg Lambert (right) at his transitional deaconate ordination.

Catholic Notebook proudly announces on May 25th, 2024, Reverend Mr. Lambert will be the first-ever black American priest ordained in Iowa.

DUBUQUE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic moment for the Catholic community, Catholic Notebook proudly announces the groundbreaking ordination of Reverend Mr. Gregory Lambert. On May 25th, 2024, Reverend Mr. Lambert will be the first-ever black American priest ordained in the state. The ordination is at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque, Iowa, at 10 am.

A Journey of Faith and Dedication

Originally hailing from Florida, Reverend Mr. Lambert's journey to this historic occasion is extraordinary. His connection with Iowa began through a family member's relocation, and after taking a year off from theological studies, Reverend Mr. Lambert decided to make Iowa his permanent home. His love for the area, its churches, culture, and people blossomed during biannual visits over five years.

Switching dioceses was challenging. Reverend Mr. Lambert faced skepticism and roadblocks, echoing the struggles of historical figures like Ven. Augustus Tolton and Fr. Norman Dukette. Despite these hurdles, he embraced the Archdiocese of Dubuque, leaving an indelible mark on communities like Peosta, Farley, Bankston, Epworth, Placid, and beyond.

Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Reverend Mr. Lambert's journey wasn't without its share of challenges, especially considering the disparities and discrimination often faced by individuals aspiring to serve in the Church. In a climate where indifference and disregard sometimes prevail, Reverend Mr. Lambert chose faith and reason, becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration for young black men and aspiring individuals, demonstrating the possibilities that unfold when surrendering to the will of God.

His decision to engage in ministry and studies while leaving matters beyond his control to God was a powerful witness to those facing similar challenges. In a church where racial disparities often persist, Reverend Mr. Lambert's dedication to his calling speaks volumes, illustrating that faith, resilience, and a commitment to justice can overcome even the most entrenched obstacles.

A Relatable and Humble Servant of God

What sets Reverend Mr. Lambert apart is his relatable, holistic, and down-to-earth approach to life. His holistic understanding of what it means to be Catholic, giving attention to the core five aspects of a person: physical, spiritual, mental, creative, and social, has uniquely framed his ministry and approach to his preparation for the priesthood. In Reverend Mr. Lambert, we find a humble, imperfect, and relatable man of God. Quickly admitting his imperfections, he approaches life with a people-centered perspective, leaning on his chosen family as a backbone through difficult times.

His commitment to leading a balanced life – spiritually, mentally, and physically – sets an inspiring example for individuals navigating challenges. Reverend Mr. Lambert's humility and acknowledgment of his imperfections resonate with a broader audience, breaking down barriers and making his journey relatable to people from all walks of life.

Join Us in Celebration

Catholic Notebook invites you to join in the celebration of this historic event. Reverend Mr. Gregory Lambert's ordination is not just a milestone for the Church but a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and joy in overcoming challenges.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact media@catholicnotebook.org

About Catholic Notebook

Catholic Notebook is committed to empowering individuals on their spiritual journey by fostering self-awareness, embracing a holistic approach to life, and providing practical guidance rooted in the principles of Catholicism, all achieved through promoting self-awareness, embracing holistic living, and practically integrating our Catholic faith. For more information, visit catholicnotebook.org