RIP-IT Acquires Tachikara, Marking a Strategic Leap in Volleyball Industry Leadership
The acquisition signifies RIP-IT’s commitment to becoming a leading force in volleyball equipment and innovation.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIP-IT, a dynamic and rapidly growing brand dedicated to serving female athletes, today announced its strategic acquisition of Tachikara, a renowned name in volleyball equipment. This acquisition, effective January 4, is a significant step in RIP-IT’s journey towards becoming a dominant player in the sport of volleyball.
RIP-IT, known for its innovation centered around female athletes, and Tachikara, with its rich history and expertise in volleyball equipment, together, aim to elevate the volleyball equipment market. This partnership will leverage both companies' strengths, combining RIP-IT’s innovative development approach and Tachikara’s deep-rooted presence in the volleyball community.
"Joining forces with Tachikara aligns perfectly with our vision of elevating the volleyball experience of female athletes," said Matthew Polstein, co-CEO of RIP-IT. "This acquisition is not just about growing our product line; it's about affirming our commitment to providing top-tier equipment to women volleyball athletes at every level."
Tachikara brings to the table its longstanding reputation for quality and innovation in volleyball equipment. "We are thrilled to add Tachickara to the RIP-IT family, a company that shares our passion for female athletes and performance," stated Allen Thompson, COO of RIP-IT. "Together, we are poised to create exciting opportunities for volleyball athletes."
About RIP-IT
RIP-IT has quickly established itself as a frontrunner in sports equipment tailored to the female athlete, known for its innovative designs and commitment to athlete performance. With a focus on continuous improvement and athlete-centric design, RIP-IT is dedicated to advancing sports technology for women and girls.
About Tachikara
Tachikara, with its long history in the volleyball industry, is renowned for its high-quality volleyball equipment and its dedication to the sport. Tachikara has been a trusted name among the volleyball community and coaches alike, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence.
