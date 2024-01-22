Founder-CEO of SaaS Talent, Michael C Bertoni, is Launching a Book and Speaking on Recruiting at SaaSOpen 2024 in Austin
Michael will release an innovative book and host an insightful session on recruiting and hyper-targeting strategies for SaaS and tech companies.
Hyper-Targeting has been my calling card since I started in sales in 1999. I created SaaS Talent over 9 years ago based on my passion for lead generation and targeting ideal customers.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael C. Bertoni, Founder-CEO of SaaS Talent, takes center stage at SaaSOpen 2024 in Austin, TX on March 28th-29th, sharing insights on recruiting, talent acquisition, and hyper-targeting strategies for SaaS and tech companies.
A Premier Tech Event Not to be Missed
SaaSOpen 2024, the pinnacle event for over 1,000 SaaS and technology leaders, promises an exhilarating experience in Austin, Texas, on March 28th and 29th. Featuring 110 speakers and concise twenty-minute keynotes, this event is a must-attend for professionals seeking actionable tactics to propel their businesses forward.
Why Attend SaaSOpen 2024?
This premier event offers insights, workshops, and networking opportunities tailored for SaaS and tech leaders. Engage in fast-paced keynotes, and intimate Mastery Workshops, and witness live deal-making at SharkTank for SaaS Live. SaaS Open 2024 goes beyond the traditional conference model, fostering meaningful connections through various networking opportunities.
Adding to the excitement, Bertoni will take the stage to share his expertise in a speech and book titled "The 5-Step Proven Hyper-Targeting Strategy To Recruit Top SaaS Talent."
"Hyper-targeting talent has been my calling card since I started in sales in 1999. I created SaaS Talent over 9 years ago based on my passion for lead generation. Hyper-targeting is a philosophy based on hunting down exact fit talent for SaaS and tech companies." - Michael C. Bertoni
Bertoni, the visionary behind SaaS Talent, brings over 25 years of passionate experience and a proven track record of transforming talent acquisition and business development initiatives for SaaS and tech companies.
Key Book and Speech Highlights:
The 5-Step Proven Hyper-Targeting Strategy To Recruit Top SaaS Talent
Step 1: Understanding Exact Fit Job Requirements
With two and a half decades of SaaS and tech experience, SaaS Talent knows exact-fit requirements like no other. Examples, case studies, and a thorough grasp of clients' demands enable them to build unique talent solutions and hire people quickly.
Step 2: Writing an Exciting Job Requirement
Recognizing the competitiveness of the job market, Bertoni advises crafting job requirements that not only meet the criteria but also excite potential candidates. An engaging job description written in a Press Release format is the first step to attracting top-tier talent.
Step 3: Launching the Job
SaaS Talent recommends a multi-pronged approach to job launch, leveraging 20 different job boards, LinkedIn, Google, personal networks, and their warm bench of candidates. Casting a wide net increases visibility and maximizes the chances of reaching the right candidates.
Step 4: Dataset of Candidates
Building a comprehensive dataset of exact-fit candidates is the cornerstone of effective recruitment. Bertoni emphasizes the importance of creating a pool of potential hires who are actively working and meet the client’s requirements before initiating hyper-targeting campaigns.
Step 5: Hyper-Targeting Campaign
The culmination of the strategy lies in hyper-targeted campaigning. Leveraging LinkedIn, email, text, and phone outreach, SaaS Talent ensures that the right candidates are not just found but engaged and hunted effectively. Michael Bertoni will explain the massive difference between “hyper-targeted candidates" and "applying candidates."
Attendees at SaaSOpen 2024 will receive a complimentary print and digital copy of the book "The 5-Step Proven Hyper-Targeting Strategy To Recruit Top SaaS Talent,” delving deeper into Bertoni's strategies. To sweeten the deal, Bertoni is offering a 15% discount on Early Bird pricing at SaaS Open, making this transformative event even more accessible to everyone.
SaaS Talent's commitment to excellence in talent acquisition is further exemplified by the release of the new book at SaaSOpen 2024. This invaluable resource extends the event's impact beyond the two days in Austin, providing a comprehensive guide to recruiting and hyper-targeting top SaaS talent.
To attend SaaSOpen 2024 and secure a 15% discount, visit SaaSOpen 2024's website below, and use the promo code "SAASTALENTMB24" during Early Bird registration. This exclusive offer ensures attendees gain valuable insights while enjoying the perks of reduced pricing. Click SaaS Open's website and check out the first eight seconds of the event endorsement video where Michael C. Bertoni endorses SaaSOpen 2023.
https://saasopen.com/2024/austin
Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to be part of a transformative event. Register now at SaaSOpen 2024 using the promo code "SAASTALENTMB24" for a discounted ticket, and get ready to unlock the secrets to recruiting top SaaS talent.
About SaaS Talent
SaaS Talent delivers transformative talent acquisition and recruitment solutions for SaaS and tech companies using resources in the United States and Latin America. Founded by Michael C. Bertoni in 2015, SaaS Talent leverages 9+ years of direct experience with 100+ companies using proven strategies to redefine recruitment excellence. https://www.saas-talent.com/
About SaaSOpen 2024
SaaSOpen 2024 is a leading event for SaaS and technology leaders, offering valuable insights and fostering connections within the industry. The event features keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to elevate businesses and professionals in the SaaS and tech landscape. https://saasopen.com/2024/austin
Note: The first 8 seconds of the video on the main page at SaaSOpen 2024 features Michael C. Bertoni endorsing SaaSOpen 2023.
