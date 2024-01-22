CustomStickers Embraces Sustainability with Eco-Safe Stickers and Green Manufacturing
CustomStickers is excited to announce its stride towards environmental sustainability with the launch of Eco-Safe Stickers.SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Stickers is proud to introduce its Eco-Safe Stickers in a significant move towards environmental responsibility. These stickers represent a groundbreaking innovation, blending exceptional durability with a commitment to environmental sustainability. CustomStickers has made notable progress in its pledge to protect the environment by developing this innovative product line.
Manufactured with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials, these stickers redefine industry standards by incorporating eco-safe elements into the face stock, ink, and liner. This approach brings in a new era of conscious branding. Custom Stickers' commitment to the product's entire lifecycle ensures that the stickers are recyclable, offering an environmentally considerate solution post-use.
"After over a year of R&D, we are thrilled to offer an effective and affordable eco-safe sticker. Its launch has seen unprecedented market demand, indicating a shift in business and consumer mindsets towards eco-friendly SWAG options." – Brad Schroeder, VP of Product at CustomStickers.
CustomStickers' eco-safe stickers are sustainably sourced and embody ethical production and application practices. Every aspect of these stickers, down to the minutest detail, has been thoughtfully considered. They utilize water-based inks devoid of harmful solvents and comply with REACH, FSC, UL ECOLOGO (2801), and UL GREENGUARD (2818) standards. The face stock, free from phthalates, comprises up to 40% recycled content and PET and is PVC and chlorine-free.
Furthermore, eliminating lamination in single construction products reduces waste in landfills and fossil fuel usage. These materials prioritize sustainability while ensuring superior performance.
Eco-safe stickers, with their eco-friendly face stock, ink, adhesive, and liner, epitomize a responsible approach to business that benefits our planet, human health, and future generations. These high-quality materials underscore a commitment to a cleaner environment.
Designed and produced with sustainability in mind, these stickers also boast resistance to scuffing and tearing, enhancing their longevity. Ideal for decals, wall, and floor graphics, they offer durability and versatility.
"The overwhelming market demand for these affordable eco-safe stickers marks a shift in business and consumer preferences towards eco-friendly SWAG alternatives," said Brad Schroeder, VP of Product at CustomStickers.
Meeting diverse customer needs, CustomStickers' eco-friendly stickers are perfect for everything from personal expression to business marketing. Crafted from advanced matte textured material, they are set to surpass expectations.
Aubrey Wilson, owner of Bean House Coffee Shop in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a CustomStickers customer, shares her experience: "As a business owner committed to eco-friendly products, I'm impressed with CustomStickers' eco-safe stickers. They look greatand have a minimal environmental impact, which is important for my business."
"These stickers are likely to be a staple in my business branding for years to come," adds Aubrey. CustomStickers' eco-safe stickers are redefining the standards for eco-friendly adhesive products, offering unmatched quality. They symbolize the perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and ethical considerations.
In addition to launching Eco-Safe Stickers, CustomStickers has committed significantly to environmental sustainability by investing in a new carbon-neutral production process for all their stickers and labels. This innovative process focuses on reducing carbon emissions at every production stage, from sourcing materials to manufacturing and distribution. CustomStickers' initiative encompasses using renewable energy sources, energy-efficient machinery, and sustainable practices that minimize waste and energy consumption.
By offsetting its carbon footprint through various environmental projects, CustomStickers ensures that every sticker and label it produces meets high-quality standards and aligns with its mission of environmental responsibility. This step towards carbon neutrality reflects CustomStickers' dedication to being an industry leader in eco-friendly practices, further solidifying their commitment to a sustainable future.
CustomStickers continues to innovate in sticker design, focusing on creativity and social responsibility. These eco-friendly stickers are revolutionizing the industry, offering a responsible option for personal and brand expression.
Gracie Haroldson
CustomStickers.com
+1 385-223-8109
support@customstickers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram