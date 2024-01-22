Smart Car Key for Custom Shared Access & Secure Vehicle Locking, THE CUP 2.0 is Set for Official Release in March 2024
Added Compatibility with Luxury Cars, THE CUP 2.0 now works for 100+ Vehicles and Launches Global App Accessibility. Soon Live on Kickstarter.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbershop, founded in South Korea in 2017, released the first autonomous car key storage box domestically in 2022. By placing a standard car key in the storage box, drivers can easily open and lock their vehicles directly through the corresponding phone app. Since its release, sales have been at an all time high in Korean e-commerce, and the company are now taking steps into official entry into the global market. In late 2023, Carbershop finalised their developed release for the U.S market and has since planned for launch on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, in March 2024.
Original release, THE CUP, transforms smartphones into smart car keys, compatible for over 60 key models. Kickstarter users soon get access to the improved THE CUP 2.0 with added compatibility for over 100 international vehicles. Unlimited to luxury cars like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, it will also work compatibly with various car models from Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and more. Product revisions also feature the transition from the original cylindrical shape box to square, and the THE CUP app will be available in multiple languages for global access.
Providng smart solutions for shared vehicle users, THE CUP 2.0 eliminates the inconvenience of physical car key exchanges, granting additional users access to vehicles through the application.
Expected to be well-received by rental car companies and car-sharing services, THE CUP 2.0 reduces the burden of key management and improved efficiency through digital operation management.
Carbershop envisions becoming a comprehensive car care company developing revolutionary products beyond THE CUP. CEO Jang Byungwoo, expressed ambition "... as electric cars become more prevalent and as the era of unmanned vehicles begin trending, cars will become the most utilised space in our daily lives, second only to our homes. Therefore, we plan to continuously develop car products that combine digital with hardware to enhance daily convenience.”
THE CUP 2.0 is set for official debut in the U.S. market through a Kickstarter campaign in March 2024.
