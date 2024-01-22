Sparx Systems Successfully Completes Acquisition of Prolaborate to Strengthen its Enterprise Architecture Platform
Prolaborate has been the perfect compliment to our enterprise modeling tool suite”CRESWICK, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparx Systems, a provider of cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA) modeling tools, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Prolaborate. Prolaborate, a complementary tool that extends architecture models to the broader community, has been a strategic addition to Sparx Systems' portfolio. This move enhances Sparx Systems' standing by integrating Prolaborate's capabilities into the Sparx Systems Architecture platform.
— Geoff Sparks
The acquisition, executed for an undisclosed sum, signifies a momentous milestone for both organizations. Since its inception and collaboration with Sparx Systems in 2018, Prolaborate has achieved remarkable success, with over 480 enterprise deployments, including more than 90 Fortune 500 companies.
“Prolaborate has been the perfect compliment to our enterprise modeling tool suite”, stated Geoffrey Sparks, Director of Sparx Systems, “and over the last few years has evolved into a tightly coupled web-based view port into the depth and meaning held within Enterprise Architect models.
Prolaborate’s ability to bring the models alive for a wider audience and to facilitate strong engagement at all organizational levels, makes it a key part of the Sparx Systems enterprise modeling and design platform. With this acquisition, we are rounding out and consolidating our enterprise tooling and ensuring we can offer a solid and proven platform for our customers.”
The combined offering from Sparx Systems is poised to establish new industry standards. Integration of Prolaborate's strengths into the Sparx Architecture platform will surpass the expectations of organizations engaged in Enterprise Architecture.
Nizam Mohamed, Founder of Prolaborate, excited about the acquisition says, "Prolaborate has found its home with Sparx Systems. The initial four years have been an amazing run for an Enterprise B2B solution, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the platform's potential. Under the new leadership, the consolidated offering will have exponential growth potential, addressing and solving key Architecture use cases for organizations."
The collaboration between Sparx Systems and Prolaborate is expected to deliver an Architecture platform that empowers organizations to navigate the omplexities of Enterprise Architecture effortlessly.
About Sparx Systems: Sparx Systems specializes in high-performance and scalable Enterprise Architecture solutions. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Sparx Systems empowers organizations to visualize, analyze, and manage their architecture effectively.
About Prolaborate: Prolaborate is a reporting and collaboration tool for Enterprise Architect, providing solutions that enhance collaboration and decision-making across architectural teams. With a proven track record of success, Prolaborate has become a trusted choice for Enterprise Architecture.
