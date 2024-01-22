Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony Prasad will be Delivered Worldwide
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony Prasad will be Delivered WorldwideAYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the historic consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir unfolds, devotees across the globe can now share in the profound spiritual experience through the sacred prasad offered during the event.
It is not possible for every Ram Bhakt to visit Ram Janambhoomi Ayodhya, but Ram Bhakt can now get the Ram Mandir Prasad delivered to their homes.
A website https://prasad.mandirdarshan.co.in a dedicated platform, is making it possible for devotees worldwide to receive the holy offering from the historic ceremony. The prasad, consisting of sanctified sweets and other blessed items, will be carefully packaged and transported with utmost reverence to ensure its sanctity throughout the journey.
Ayodhya Travel Packages:
To ensure seamless delivery, https://mandirdarshan.co.in has partnered with renowned logistics companies to deliver the prasad to over 100 countries worldwide. Additionally, for devotees wishing to experience the full grandeur of the ceremony firsthand, travel packages are available through partners like https://www.makemytrip.com, https://www.thomascook.in/, https://mandirdarshan.co.in. These packages offer comprehensive arrangements, including travel, accommodation, and darshan passes, enabling a hassle-free pilgrimage to Ayodhya.
The Travel packages are starting from 15th February on both the websites.
Pragati Dev
Ayodhya Wale
+91 88391 99364
email us here