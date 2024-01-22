Ecosystem Update: Founder's Node Digital Asset Drops Resume - Full List Published
We know this has been a long time coming, and we thank the whole Founder's Node Community for their patience and forbearance as we have grown and improved our distribution pipeline.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala Games is pleased to announce significant updates and enhancements in the Founders Node drop process, coinciding with the recent migration to GalaChain, our Layer 1 Blockchain. This update is a testament to our commitment to innovation, transparency, and community collaboration.
— Jason Brink - President of Blockchain
During the migration to GalaChain, Founders Node drops were temporarily paused. However, Gala Games ensured that portions of all drops were set aside for distribution to Founders Nodes, adhering to the previously established, provably random distribution mechanism. This approach underscores our dedication to fairness and continuity in the Gala ecosystem. These drops will be conducted over the next several weeks.
In our ongoing effort to promote transparency, Gala Games has uploaded JSON files to a dedicated platform which can be accessed at the link below. Community members are encouraged to access these files, enabling them to run their own reports and verify the distribution details. This initiative reflects our commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive community environment.
For more details and access to the Drop JSON files, please visit the Item Distribution Repository.
For more details on the approximately 14,000 tokens yet to be distributed, please visit our FN Drop List.
Gala is also excited to share insights into the enhanced distribution process for Founders Node items. This process, conducted daily at approximately 2:30 GMT, begins by querying all eligible nodes based on their online time from the previous day. Only nodes that were online for a minimum of 6 hours are considered. Nodes are then grouped by user ID and checked against the user's licenses, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution.
A sophisticated sequence of sha256 hashes is generated using the Daywiss Provable library, guaranteeing the randomness and integrity of the distribution. Items designated for the node network are then allocated using the RandomJS library, which randomly selects nodes for each item based on these hashes. Once an item is assigned to a node, it is removed from the list, and this process is repeated until all items are distributed. If the list of eligible nodes is exhausted, it is refilled, and a new hash list is generated, maintaining the fairness and unpredictability of the process.
Each item's assignment is turned into a mint allowance on GalaChain, and the records of hashes, item selections, and node IDs (sha256 of machine GUID) are saved and made available for public inspection at games.gala.com distribution dashboard shortly after the distribution. This level of transparency allows community members to verify the randomness and equity of the distribution.
Gala extends heartfelt gratitude to the community of Founder’s Node Owners for their patience and continued support during this migration process. Our team remains deeply committed to delivering a robust and evolving ecosystem, driven by a commitment to innovation, community collaboration, and transparency.
Gala, a blockchain entertainment company, is at the forefront of developing and publishing games, music, and film using blockchain technology. With a focus on player ownership and decentralization, Gala is dedicated to redefining the world of entertainment and powering it via the $GALA token.
