CLICTA DIGITAL, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BOXWOOD DIGITAL, LLC.
Clicta Digital Agency, an emerging leader in the growth-driven digital marketing space, announced today the closing of the acquisition of Boxwood Digital, LLC.
Clicta and Boxwood share a common vision; excellent service, extensive expertise, and fostering a positive, healthy environment that both clients and employees are excited to be a part of.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clicta Digital, Inc. d/b/a Clicta Digital Agency, an emerging leader in the growth marketing space, announced today the closing of the acquisition of Boxwood Digital, LLC (d/b/a Boxwood Digital Agency or Dualism Marketing).
— Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency
"After much thought, and an extensive search, the timing finally feels right to start the next chapter in Boxwood's growth”, said Danielle Duran, founder and CEO of Boxwood Digital. “By joining forces with Clicta Digital, we believe both our clients and employees will benefit from new opportunities for growth and an increased level of expertise in a wider range of disciplines."
With the acquisition closing on December 15, 2023 and the merger commencing on January 15, 2024, Clicta Digital’s total customer base saw a 52% growth to include small, medium, and enterprise customers across 23 states and U.S. territories. In the months ahead, as Clicta integrates Boxwood’s team, the company will be developing a shared geographic expansion strategy to address business challenges of growth in an economically challenging market.
“Clicta and Boxwood share a common vision, both working to provide the same values of excellent service, extensive expertise, and fostering a positive, healthy environment that both clients and employees are excited to be a part of”, says Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital. “We’re incredibly excited for the opportunities that will present themselves as a result of both organizations coming together.”
As a business member of 1% for the Planet, Clicta Digital Agency also contributes a minimum of 1% of their annual sales, alongside thousands of certified 1% for the Planet members, raising over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe.
About Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital is a growth-driven digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, CO with satellite offices across North America and Canada. They provide organizations with data-driven SEO, PPC, content marketing, social media and influencer marketing services. With well over a decade’s worth of experience, Clicta Digital’s marketing experts specialize in increasing a company’s online reputation with the goal of boosting website traffic, leads, and sales.
Clicta Digital Agency also participates in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, and works to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBE’s worldwide throughout the year. They plan to continue participating in 1% for the Planet’s business membership programs, and partnering with select nonprofit organizations across the globe.
About Boxwood Digital
Boxwood Digital was founded in 2017 with the mission of only performing work for our clients that we truly believe will generate ROI. Transparency and great work lies at the foundation of our ethos. What sets us apart is the way we do business.
As an agency that leverages SEO, website design, and PPC to produce high levels of growth, we specialize in working with eCommerce and service-based companies whose main source of business is their online presence.
Ronald Robbins
Clicta Digital, Inc.
+1 720-772-8297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube