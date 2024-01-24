HorizonIQ Emerges from the former INAP: A Fresh Name and a Bright Future
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone as INAP proudly transitions into its new identity, HorizonIQ. This rebranding represents a dynamic shift in the company's journey, and the organization is thrilled to share this exciting news with its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders.
HorizonIQ symbolizes a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence. The company is excited to bring its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings under this vibrant new brand, encapsulating its commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions.
Thriving Partnerships, Exponential Growth
With a rich legacy of serving over 1,400 customers, HorizonIQ is more than a service provider; it is a strategic partner in the success of its clients. The company collaborates closely with its clients to understand their unique goals and aspirations, fostering an environment where their businesses can thrive and grow.
Backed by Strong and Committed Investors
The journey into the future is fortified by the support of robust and committed investors who share the vision for HorizonIQ. The investor group includes funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, Carlyle Global Credit, Franklin Templeton’s Benefit Street Partners, and Aquiline Capital Partners. This backing empowers the company to continue delivering exceptional services and developing new services in the world of IaaS.
New Leadership at the Helm
At the heart of this transformation is the seasoned leadership team, led by industry veterans John Scanlon and Ali Marashi. These visionary leaders, who previously worked together at the innovative company Internap 20 years ago, reunite to steer HorizonIQ towards unparalleled success. Their dynamic collaboration and proven track record in the industry signal a promising future for the company.
John Scanlon, CEO, expresses his enthusiasm: "Returning to work with Ali feels like coming full circle. Our shared history has laid the foundation for a lasting partnership, and together, we are eager to lead HorizonIQ to new heights of success."
Ali Marashi, CTO, adds: "The entrepreneurial spirit that fueled our collaboration two decades ago is alive and well at HorizonIQ. We're not just providing services; we're building a community of growth and innovation."
Join Us on the Horizon: A Journey Towards Success
As the company embarks on this exciting journey, HorizonIQ invites stakeholders to be part of its story. Together, let's explore new horizons, overcome challenges, and achieve unparalleled success. The commitment to delivering exceptional Infrastructure as a Service remains unwavering, and the company looks forward to the bright future that HorizonIQ holds.
About HorizonIQ
HorizonIQ is a leading provider of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. With a legacy of serving over 1,400 customers, HorizonIQ thrives on partnerships and a commitment to excellence. The vibrant new brand embodies the commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge IaaS solutions - from powerful bare metal for demanding workloads to agile VPCs for dynamic deployment, secure storage for data growth, and comprehensive DDoS mitigation and firewall services for worry-free operations.
Sameer Aghera
