Dr. Reena Patel, M.D. of Wichita Vision Institute P.A. is First in Wichita to Offer Light Adjustable Lens™ to Kansans
WICHITA, KS, USA, January 22, 2024 -- Wichita, KS (January 22, 2024) – Dr. Reena Patel, M.D. of Wichita Vision Institute is the first eye surgeon in Wichita to offer RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL) to cataract patients and refractive lens exchange (RLE) patients.
— Reena N. Patel, M.D.
The state-of-the-art technology is the only intraocular lens implant that enables ophthalmologists to customize a patient’s vision after cataract surgery. “RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens allows ophthalmologists to give cataract patients even more precise vision than previously possible,” said Dr. Patel, a board-certified surgeon and founder of Wichita Vision Institute. “We’re always striving to provide the best care possible for our patients, and with the LAL, we have a powerful and revolutionary tool to optimize results and customize vision.”
Cataract surgery is the most performed procedure in the United States. About 50% of Americans will develop cataracts by age 75, a percentage that is projected to increase as life expectancies continue to rise. Cataracts form when the proteins and fibers in the eye’s natural lens begin to break down, causing hazy or cloudy vision.
Once begun, cataracts only worsen until surgery is necessary. During surgery, a patient’s natural lens is removed and replaced with a clear synthetic one. Until now, surgeons relied upon the accuracy of pre-surgery measurements to determine a patient’s post-operative prescription power. RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens is changing that with the ability to customize vision after surgery. Studies show that patients who receive the LAL and the recommended post-surgery treatments were more likely to achieve 20/20 vision or better without glasses compared to cataract patients who have standard lens implants. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf16/P160055B.pdf The LAL is made of proprietary material that can be adjusted post-surgery using the RxSight Light Delivery Device to deliver targeted ultraviolet light treatments. The LAL can be adjusted to meet every patient’s lifestyle and needs. “Small variations happen in most eyes during healing. With the LAL, cataract patients can test drive their vision and we can post-operatively correct those variations and give patients vision that is customized for their specific needs,” said Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Reena Patel:
Reena Patel M.D. is a board-certified ophthalmologist who founded Wichita Vision Institute in 2004. Since then, she has been providing Wichita and its surrounding communities with state-of-the-art technology in cornea, cataract, refractive, and laser surgery.
Dr. Patel received her Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University and earned her medical degree with high distinction from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Patel completed a transitional rotating internship at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Scottsdale, Arizona. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, where she was acting chief resident for five months. Dr. Patel completed a cornea fellowship, specializing in external disease and refractive surgery, at Dean A. McGee Eye Institute at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. She is the recipient of numerous awards including Best Eye Surgeon in Wichita 2022 and 2023 by the Wichita Eagle and 2022 Operation Sight Volunteer of the Year which is a national honor. Most recently, she was chosen Best LASIK surgeon in Wichita 2024 by Vision Center. Dr. Patel volunteers her time with numerous non-profit groups such as Project Access and Operation Sight to provide free care and cataract surgeries for those Kansans in need.
Please contact Wichita Vision Institute at 316-773-6400 or info@wichitaeyedoc.com for more information about the Light Adjustable Lens or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Patel. For more information about Dr. Patel and Wichita Vision Institute, please visit www.wichitaeyedoc.com.
Reena N. Patel, M.D.
Wichita Vision Institute, P.A.
+1 316-773-6400
info@wichitaeyedoc.com
