Big Game Weekend Rod Wave & 50 Cent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROD WAVE AND 50-CENT AREA 15 BIG GAME WEEKEND PARTY
— Rod Wave
The Party of the Century is coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII! LV SB 58 EXP proudly presents pioneering rapper, songwriter, and singer Rod Wave and Grammy-winner, media mogul, and business guru 50-Cent at Area15 from February 10-11. Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour and 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour, sold out in arenas worldwide and across the USA, both make a special stop at Area15 for Super Bowl Weekend.
This two-day event features our headliners and special guests, including Summer Walker, DaBaby, Fridayy, DJ Aktive, DJ J Nice, DJ D Money with the Vegas radio Hot 97.5 and more. Get close and personal and turn up for the party of a lifetime. Kickoff Super bowl Weekend with a bang and end with the grand finale event featuring 50 Cent, Fridayy and more.
Area 15 is the perfect venue for the Party of the Century. Located just minutes west of the Strip at 3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102, Area15 is an immersive event and entertainment district built to host the world’s most daring and courageous live performances and musical acts. Home to live performance artists, virtual reality exhibits, pop-up bars, and much more, Area15 offers a full-spectrum entertainment experience all under one roof.
Come out for unforgettable music and endless entertainment each night. Get up close with today’s hottest celebrities, influencers, athletes, and musical performing artists. Attendees from all over the world visit the city and come to the can’t-miss party. Don’t sleep on the chance to experience the action.
Special guest appearances are scheduled with top celebrities, athletes, and A-list artists throughout the weekend for a start-studded party unlike any other. Come camera ready for star sightings and share-worthy moments that must be seen to be believed. Get there early and stay until closing to catch every blink-and- don’t-miss-it moment.
Top brands will also host engaging promotion activities each night, giving a sneak peek at cutting-edge products and limited-run creations. Attendees can take home special limited-edition swag and enjoy another level of entertainment and immersion.
VIP experiences are available with premium seats and exclusive access to private vip lounges. Get to know the artists and athletes in an intimate setting on a night to be remembered. Enjoy luxury amenities and easy access to Area15 to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime event.
More than just a party, this is a full-scale cultural sensation only matched by the world’s biggest sporting event. Get your tickets eventrush.co to the Party of the Century to make the big game weekend experience.
For more information, you can contact LVSB58EXP in the following ways:
LVSB58EXP
323-380-0911
www.lvsb58exp.com
VANESSA AHMAD
LVSB58EXP
+1 323-380-0911
