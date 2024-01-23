Tampa Bay Wave Welcomes 16 Cybersecurity Startups into the CyberTech|X 2024 Accelerator Cohort
Tampa Bay Wave, a nonprofit technology accelerator, announces the selection of 16 high-growth cybersecurity startups for the CyberTech|X 2024 Accelerator.
The CyberTech|X Accelerator...is a testament to our commitment to addressing rising cybersecurity threats while showcasing Tampa Bay’s rich technology and cybersecurity talent.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a leading nonprofit technology accelerator, proudly announces the selection of 16 high-growth cybersecurity startups for the CyberTech|X 2024 Accelerator program. Embodying the ethos of being 'built for founders and fueled by community,' this year's cohort includes startups from throughout the United States including Florida, California, New York and Virginia, plus international regions like Spain, Chile, and Canada, showcasing a global spectrum of cybersecurity innovation.
Launched the week of January 22nd, the CyberTech|X 2024 Accelerator program is supported by a $2 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration which aims to foster regional innovation clusters in cybersecurity, fintech, and healthtech. This initiative solidifies Tampa Bay's status as a hub for cybersecurity talent and innovation, driven by a community that nurtures and propels technological advancements.
Linda Olson, President and Founder of Tampa Bay Wave, emphasizes the program's community-driven approach: “The CyberTech|X Accelerator, built for founders and fueled by our vibrant community, is a testament to our commitment to addressing rising cybersecurity threats while showcasing Tampa Bay’s rich technology and cybersecurity talent."
The selected companies for the CyberTech|X 2024 cohort are:
Amagna – Tampa, FL, USA
Safeguards critical information against devastating events such as cyber attacks, natural disasters, and human errors
Andes Intelligence – Providencia, Santiago, Chile
Empowers SMBs businesses with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complex landscape of security and intelligence
Blueteam – Bellevue, WA, USA
Provides the security, compliance and usage visibility needed by enterprises to support widespread Generative AI adoption
Cyberdefense.AI – Montreal, QC, Canada
Analyzes information in real-time. and anticipates, detects, and blocks malicious attacks before they reach your applications and web infrastructures.
CyDeploy- Baltimore, MD, USA
Provides AI/ML solutions that automate repetitive infrastructure/IT tasks for business and government
EMPEQ (Empower Equity, inc)
Uses computer vision to identify mechanical and electronic equipment and parts to provision important insights (age, part authenticity, origin and more)
Essert – Santa Clara, CA, USA
GenAI-based enterprise platform that generates production-ready security and privacy compliance
Forward Security – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Focuses on Finance, E-commerce, and Health, providing the product and services that help teams build and operate software securely in the cloud.
Gray Wolf – Fredericton, NB, Canada
Uses holistic analysis to uncover insights hidden in blockchain data
GuardianSat – Yulee, FL, USA
Hackrocks – Madrid, Spain
Offers practical scenarios and hands-on learning based for real-world situations
Hyperglade – Delaware, OH, USA
Harness the full potential of blockchain for real world use cases, making asset ownership efficient, secure, and transparent
Karambit.AI – Annandale, VA, USA
Makes sure that hidden malware is kept out of production systems with unique automated reverse engineering and comparative AI
Securily – Boca Raton, FL, USA
Revolutionizes the compliance landscape with automated AI pentesting
Whiteswan – San Mateo, CA, USA
Detects enterprise identity breaches, creates identity-centric micro-perimeters around your endpoints and servers and securely connects users and and devices to apps without VPN's
Stealth Startup – Miami Beach, FL, USA
“The Cybertech|X 2024 cohort reflects cybersecurity startups from the United States and abroad,” explains Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director. “This diverse group of founders come from accomplished backgrounds, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Intel, the United States Air Force, the United States Marine Corps, Intuit, Tech Data, PwC, Jabil, American Express, Microsoft, Harvard, Morgan Stanley, GoDaddy, The Huffington Post, ING, HSBC, Citi, Accenture, Cognizant, DLA Piper, US Dept of Energy, Motorola, Nortel Networks, Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Raytheon, MITRE, Sony, Palo Alto Networks, and Juniper Networks. They are serial entrepreneurs, professors, military veterans, lawyers, and more. Founder backgrounds also include time at premier academic institutions, including The Air Force Academy, Columbia, Harvard, Clemson, Carnegie Mellon, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Cal Berkeley, University of Cambridge, Dartmouth, Amherst, Cornell, Stanford, University of Tampa, and the University of South Florida. Top to bottom, they are companies solving real problems led by world class founders, and we are proud to have them joining the Tampa Bay Wave portfolio.”
Each participant in the CyberTech|X 2024 Accelerator program will benefit from a comprehensive 3-month business accelerator experience, meticulously designed for founders by founders. This experience includes expert mentoring, sales training, pitch coaching, and investor introductions, culminating in a Pitch Night on March 28th. Here, the startups will present their cutting-edge solutions to a gathering of investors, community members, and industry leaders.
Extending beyond the duration of the accelerator, these companies will continue to receive support through Tampa Bay Wave’s CORE membership. This membership not only offers year-round mentorship and strategic introductions but also embeds the participants in a community-centric ecosystem, fostering continuous growth and collaboration.
The program is supported by key funding partners including A-LIGN, KnowBe4, EY, and strategic partners such as Bank of America, Cyber Florida, Digital Hands, 360 Advanced, and USF Muma College of Business. Additionally, the cohort gains insights from the CyberTech|X Advisory Council, featuring cybersecurity experts and representatives from program funding partners.
To learn more about the CyberTech|X Accelerator Program, visit: https://www.tampabaywave.org/cybertech/
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, DeltaAirlines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, DCE Productions, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Kuducom, NextPath Career Partners, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
