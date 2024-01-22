'What's Bugging Me' Debuts Special Part 2 on Stock Controversy

John Brda was CEO at Torchlight, where this saga begins.

Dennis Kneale interviews ex-CEO of Torchlight, a Hero of This Tale

Man, I'm tellin' ya, MMTLP investors will keep at this, they will remain a thorn in the side of regulators, until regulators like FINRA and SEC finally and fully explain themselves.” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the latest episode of the fast-growing podcast "What's Bugging Me," host Dennis Kneale takes a second deep dive into the controversy over "naked" short selling and regulatory overreach in a stock known as MMTLP.

Some 65,000 investors in the stock got hurt by an emergency regulatory order that halted all trading in MMTLP over a year ago. This may have let hedge funds that were betting against the stock avoid big losses in a so-called short squeeze, investors say.

Kneale, a former anchor with CNBC and Fox and now media strategist and author, has been working to help the MMTLP investors get a full explanation from regulators, but so far answers remain elusive.

In last week's Episode 60, Kneale first reported on the controversy, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000641336093

Now in Episode 61, up now up on Ricochet, Apple Podcasts, and elsewhere, Kneale interviews an Air Force wife who calls herself @Cyntax007 on X.

She tells Kneale of losing her entire $50,000 investment and talks about her role in the fierce campaign to demand an explanation from regulators.

Kneale also interviews John Brda, the ex-CEO of Torchlight, the tiny energy company where the entire saga began. He is part of the investor pushback group which Kneale affectionately calls the Torchlight Brigade.

As the host tells his thousands of listeners, "Man, I'm tellin' ya," the investors "will keep at this, they will remain a thorn in the side of regulators, until regulators like FINRA and SEC finally and fully explain themselves."

Episode 61 of "What's Bugging Me" can be downloaded at Ricochet, here: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/naked-shorts-and-other-suspicious-things/

And here is the link to Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934

Listeners can catch up to Part 1 on this controversy by visiting Episode 60 on Ricochet, here: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/a-regulatory-flup-up-and-the-people-fighting-back/

And at Apple Podcasts, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000641336093

