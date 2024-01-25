CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Stillwater, OK and surrounding cities.
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
my best veterinary work is done when I can give a pet and owner undivided attention as well as being there to support them through the toughest parts of pet ownership.”STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Stillwater, OK. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Cara Gordon
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian myself, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift of love. A peaceful and anxiety-free transition in the familiarity of home is indeed a final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “I hope that every family in Stillwater is aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’ to their beloved pet.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“I feel my best veterinary work is done when I can give a pet and owner undivided attention as well as being there to support them through the toughest parts of pet ownership. Euthanasia is one of the most difficult. I am honored to provide that opportunity to the best of my ability in the ever-busy state of the current veterinary world,” says Dr. Cara Gordon. Dr Gordon earned her undergraduate and veterinary graduate degree at Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Gordon services Stillwater, OK and surrounding cities: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Stillwater, Enid, Shawnee, Ponca City, Sapulpa, Sand Springs, Mustang, Choctaw, Guthrie, Jenks, Bethany, El Reno, Skiatook, Glenpool, and Cushing
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Emotional Comfort for Pet Owners and Pets
One of the primary benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the emotional comfort it provides for both the pet owner and the pet. Being in a familiar environment can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, making the process less daunting. Additionally, having the option to be with their family during the euthanasia process allows pet owners to provide comfort and support to their beloved pets in their final moments.
2. Flexibility of Time and Schedule
In-home pet euthanasia allows pet owners to choose a convenient time and date for the procedure. This flexibility is especially helpful for those who work long hours or have other commitments that may make it difficult to bring their pet to a veterinary clinic during regular business hours.
3. Privacy and Dignity
In-home euthanasia offers a more private and dignified experience for the pet and the family. There is no need to worry about other clients or staff members witnessing the emotional process, and pet owners can create a soothing and calm environment for their pet’s final moments.
4. Reduced Stress on the Pet
Transporting a pet to a veterinary clinic can be stressful for both the pet and the owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transport, reducing the stress and anxiety experienced by the pet during an already difficult time.
5. Better Control Over the Environment
Pet owners can choose to have the euthanasia performed in a specific room of their home, allowing them to control the environment and create a soothing atmosphere for their pet. This may include dimming the lights, playing soft music, or providing a comfortable space for the pet to rest.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $295 in Stillwater, OK. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $40 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home