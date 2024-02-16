How Do You Use AFBFA Resources?

As we are currently in the wonderful season of Spring, many flowers are blooming! And while they are beautiful and fun, a lot goes into making them grow! We got to interview with a former and a current Young Farmers & Ranchers committee chair member to learn more about their experience with floriculture.
