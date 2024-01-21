2024 Nationwide Educator Grant

Apply for a 2024 Educator Grant! Thanks to the generosity of Nationwide Insurance we will be able to offer 400 grants.

The purpose of these grants is to provide educator packs that include 1 copy of the Book of the Year:, 1 copy of the accompanying educator guide, and 1 set of 30 Ag Mag Minis for educational use. By providing this grant, AFBFA anf Nationwide Insurance hope to help educators teach young learners with more accurate information about agriculture.

All U.S. educators may apply (including homeschoolers). Note: The Book of the Year is best suited for grades K-3.

Applications are due by Feb 19th. Questions? Email foundation@fb.org.