"Award-Winning Director and Producer Present Premiere of "Beyond Physical Matter" Documentary-Health Healing & Longevity
Explore the world of quantum physics and its connection to everyday life Hosted by Sir Don Boyer
The quantum reality in you is greater than the circumstances around you.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Award-Winning Director and Producer Present Premiere of "Beyond Physical Matter" Documentary-Health Healing & Longevity
— Eric Zehinder
Get ready to expand your mind and explore the unknown as award-winning Director Lady Melinda Boyer and Producer Sir Don Boyer bring their highly anticipated documentary "Beyond Physical Matter" to the big screen. The red carpet event will take place on January 26, 2024, at 6:00 pm at the Regal Theater Irvine Spectrum located at 500 Spectrum Center Irvine, CA 92618
"Beyond Physical Matter" takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey into the depths of the universe and beyond. Through captivating visuals and insightful interviews with leading scientists and experts, including Sir Dr. John Sachtouras, Sir James Gray Robinson, Sir Dr. Antoine Chevalier, Szilard Dosa, Baroness Dr. Kara Scott Dentley, Dr. Milton Howard, Dr. Steve Schwartz, Jason Estes, Barbie Layton, Jeremy Hoffmann, Attila Balazs, Morley Robbins, and Eric Zehnder. the film challenges traditional beliefs about the nature of reality and explores the possibility of a higher consciousness.
The premiere of "Beyond Physical Matter" is set to be a star-studded event, with special appearances from the film's cast and crew. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet and be among the first to experience this thought-provoking and eye-opening film.
Lady Melinda Boyer and Sir Don Boyer have a proven track record of producing award-winning documentaries. Their previous works include "Beyond The Secret," which has received 12 awards, and "Beyond Limitations" and "The Power of Thought," each of which has been recognized with prestigious awards.
The event will be emceed by Sir Kaya Redford along with The Los Angeles Tribune. This promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration and insight.
For more information about the premiere and the documentary, please visit the official website Beyond Physical Matter.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable event. Tickets for the premiere of "Beyond Physical Matter" are now available for purchase online at www.beyondphysicalmatter.com.
Join us on January 26, 2024, at 6:00 pm for an evening of enlightenment and entertainment. For more information about the film and its creators, visit www.beyondphysicalmatter.com. See you at the premiere!
Lady Melinda Boyer
Motivate Enterprise Inc
+1 562-237-6013
email us here
Beyond Physical Matter Trailer