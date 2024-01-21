FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000417
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: January 19, 2024 / 1448 hours
LOCATION: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Paul R. Crepeault
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 19, 2024, at approximately 1448 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of Burke. Investigation revealed Paul Crepeault assaulted a household member. Crepeault was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
Crepeault was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, Vermont with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division, on January 22, 2024 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
BAIL: $1,000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 22, 2024 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.