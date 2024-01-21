Submit Release
FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks/Domestic Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A4000417

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: January 19, 2024 / 1448 hours

LOCATION: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Paul R. Crepeault

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

  On January 19, 2024, at approximately 1448 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of Burke. Investigation revealed Paul Crepeault assaulted a household member. Crepeault was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

  Crepeault was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, Vermont with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division, on January 22, 2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury, Vermont.      

BAIL: $1,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 22, 2024 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

