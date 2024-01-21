Electronic Recycling Company Tech Recovery Pros Opens Its Newest Facility in Marietta, Georgia
Black-owned EOL and e-waste recovery and recycling company protects the environment as it repurposes valuable electronic partsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Recovery Pros, considered to be one of the best electronic recyclers and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) companies, today announced the opening of its newest facility in Marietta, Georgia. The successful black-owned business continues to provide the disposal of hazardous e-waste materials for corporate clients. They serve an urgent need in today’s digital society, which is the removal and diversion of millions of pounds of electronics materials to safe locations, unlike some companies that dispose of e-waste in landfills, where it threatens to pollute forests and waterways.
Tech Recovery Pros is one of only a handful of black-owned ITAD companies in the United States. Its seasoned disposal experts offer their more than twenty years of experience in electronics recycling and responsible environmental behavior.
“Our company assists enterprise-class businesses to make money by removing new, used and unwanted IT hardware,” said a spokesperson for Tech Recovery Pros. “This equipment is no longer needed, viable or may have reached its end-of-life (EOL). The ‘repair and refurbish’ market is focused on re-introducing these assets into the market or extracting precious, valuable metals for re-use.”
The spokesperson continued, “Trust us to be your faithful partner as you navigate the path of sustainability and social responsibility. We provide businesses with simple, ethical ways to manage their end-of-life IT assets.” The company is dedicated to advocating for and maintaining a “zero landfill tolerance.” Tech Recovery Pros offers detailed reporting and Certificates of Data Erasure covering the disposal of assets, including serial numbers, model numbers and component condition and data destruction.
Tech Recovery Pros is also introducing its IT hardware BuyBack program. This is an incentivized program where the company will purchase large amounts of IT Assets from businesses.
For more information visit www.techrecoverypros.com
Derron Davis
Tech Recovery Pros
+1 678-439-0026
info@techrecoverypros.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram