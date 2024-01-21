3DAiLY disrupts 3D Industry, empowering artists with intuition and Generative AI by connecting them to the gaming world
3DAiLY empowers designers, enhancing asset creation for Game Studios, 3D artists and developers with Generative AI for Production and Game Ready 3D Assets.
As fellow artists, we aim to empower and not replace 3D artists.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DAiLY offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services to create, customize, manage, and distribute Production Ready and Game-Ready 3D assets seamlessly. 3DAiLY has closely monitored the industry for the past decade and as both observers and contributors, it has recognized the imperative to empower designers on multiple fronts such as, establishing an accessible ecosystem, fostering efficient production and skill enhancement support.
— CEO, Harsha Deka
This is a platform and not just a tool—it includes features like a GEN AI 2D to 3D Tool and Editor, a Marketplace for Artists to sell assets with minimal to zero commission, seamless integration of the Marketplace with the Editor and SDK for Game Studios, an AI+Artist tool etc. Unlike other AI Tools that aim to replace artists, this Generative AI platform’s primary objective is to empower the 3D community by establishing an accessible ecosystem.
In the current AI landscape, all the tools aim at replacing artists while 3DAily is building an ecosystem empowering 3D Artists using generative AI by serving as a transformative bridge between 3D Artists and Gaming Studios / Developers. 3DAiLY has recognized the challenges faced by Designers such as limited monetization opportunities, skillset development challenges and market accessibility, also the challenges faced by Gaming Studios/Game Developers such as difficulty in acquiring skilled 3D designers, finding production-ready 3D models and ensuring cohesiveness to game environment.
3DAiLY platform empowers 3D artists with reasonable to commission-free marketplace, reshaping the narrative for those unable to monetize their skills.
“In our relentless pursuit of innovation, we at 3DAiLY are driven by a singular mission: to forge an unparalleled connection between artists and the commercial world, fostering a symbiotic relationship that is powerful, efficient, and cost-effective” stated Harsha Deka, CEO of 3DAiLY. He also added that “as fellow artists, we aim to empower and not replace 3D artists.”.
The platform will be launching as beta on 27th January, 2023 and until then all you 3D artists, 3D developers, Game studios can visit the website online https://3daily.ai/ and sign up for free and use our features such as 3D Character Creator, which allows you to convert Image to 3D Model instantly.
In pursuit of these goals, 3DAiLY has developed a robust system. Unlike other AI Tools that aim to replace artists, this Generative AI platform’s primary objective is to empower the 3D community by establishing an accessible ecosystem to swiftly enter the market, create 3D models efficiently and affordably, and ensure that each 3D artist, 3D Developer, 3D Game Studio can monetize their assets seamlessly.
About the company
Over the course of the last nine years, 3DAiLY (as My3DSelfie), has supplied high-quality, production-ready 3D models to various industries, including Gaming, 3D Printing, and Animation, spanning over 50 countries. Throughout this timeframe, it has been internally developing a robust tool guided by designers' intuition, aiming to positively revolutionize the 3D industry. With a thriving community of thousands of artist on the platform, 3DAiLY stands out as a platform crafted by artists for artists.
Rajeshwari Yalagi
My3dMeta
rajeshwari@my3dmeta.com