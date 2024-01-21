Bausduoi Boutique organized an attractive gift program
Bausduoi Boutique organized an attractive gift programSTRETFORD, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bausduoi Boutique, a reputable and long-standing e-commerce site headquartered at 33 Railway Rd, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M32 0RY, United Kingdom, has just officially Launched its website dausbuois.com. On this occasion, Bausduoi Boutique is organizing an attractive gift program for all customers who register to shop on the new website.
Accordingly, from January 21, 2024, to February 22, 2024, customers shopping on the website dausbuois.com will have the opportunity to receive attractive gifts including:
100 genuine Soccer Jerseys
50 exclusive White Fox Boutique Hoodies
To participate in the program, customers only need to shop on dausbuois.com with any order value. The gift will be randomly announced and sent directly to the customer's address.
Bausduoi Boutique is an e-commerce site that provides men's, women's, and children's fashion products. With many years of operating experience, Bausduoi Boutique has become a reputable shopping address for many customers in the UK and other countries worldwide.
The launch of the website dausbuois.com is a new development step for Bausduoi Boutique, helping customers easily shop and update the brand's latest products.
For detailed information about Bausduoi Boutique's gift program, please visit the website dausbuois.com or contact the hotline: (+44)161 868 8345.
