Holabird Western Americana Collections' two-part Marvels of the West auction will be held January 25-26 & January 27-28

Rare George Rasmussen's (“Good For 12 ½ cent in trade at / George Rasmussen’s / Central City / Colorado”), unlisted in Dunn, 2.2 inches in diameter, in nice condition (est. $600-$1,200).

Handwritten 1833 letter delivered to a US Indian Agent, in which the Chiefs of the Six Nations proclaimed they wouldn’t trade any more of their lands at the Government’s request (est. $5,000-$10,000).

Gun Wa's Chinese Remedy pint bottle, light green (“Warranted / Entirely Vegetable / And Harmless”), whittled with lots of bubbles (est. $1,200-$3,000).

Vintage Navajo squash blossom set consisting of the squash blossom, earrings and ring, the squash blossom showcasing both turquoise and branch coral together. (est. $2,800-$3,200).