Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,724 in the last 365 days.

Interport's Modification Shop Transforms Shipping Containers into Customized Spaces

Unique community center constructed from two seamlessly welded shipping containers

7-8 housing units are in development

Kennel containers designed for K-9 Special Ops training dogs

Interport has showcased its expertise in repurposing shipping containers into versatile, custom-built spaces through two recent landmark projects.

We're not just transforming shipping containers but creating spaces that make a meaningful difference in communities and industries across the USA. ”
— Doug Kochman, Interport's President/CFO
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interport, an innovator in ISO container distribution and modification, has showcased its expertise in repurposing shipping containers into versatile, custom-built spaces through two recent landmark projects.

Interport partnered with one of New Jersey’s largest cities in a significant urban development initiative to create a community center and multiple dwelling units to house the formerly homeless. This project features a unique community center constructed from two seamlessly welded shipping containers enhanced with elegant siding. Additionally, 7-8 housing units are in development, demonstrating Interport's continuing commitment to supporting local communities and urban renewal.

Further highlighting Interport's diverse capabilities in container modification, the company has completed a custom project for a key supplier to the Federal government. This involved the creation of two purpose-built kennel containers designed for K-9 Special Ops training dogs. These kennels, bound for facilities in Washington D.C., are tailored to meet the rigorous demands of housing highly trained canines.

Doug Kochman, recently promoted to President/CFO of Interport, commented on the company's ongoing achievements, "Our current portfolio of projects is a testament to Interport's dedication to innovative container modifications. We're not just transforming shipping containers but creating spaces that make a meaningful difference in communities and industries across the USA. As I step into my new role, I'm excited to lead Interport’s outstanding team towards even more groundbreaking projects."

These endeavors underscore Interport’s skill in delivering custom-built shipping containers that cater to a wide range of needs and niche markets, such as urban development, government operations, vertical farming, and energy storage, to name a few. Interport's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to position it as a leader in the conex modification industry. As the company embarks on its next growth phase, it remains committed to providing high-quality, tailor-made solutions for its diverse clientele.

For more information about Interport’s services and upcoming projects, please visit iport.com.

Diane Roussey
Interport Maintenance
+1 973.589.2329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Interport's Modification Shop Transforms Shipping Containers into Customized Spaces

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more