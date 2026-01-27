Legacy Broker Group Expands Ranch and Land Real Estate Services Across Texas

Brokerage increases coverage for buyers and sellers of agricultural land, ranches, and rural properties across the state.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Broker Group has expanded its real estate services for ranch and land transactions across Texas. The expansion increases the brokerage's capacity to serve buyers and sellers of agricultural properties, recreational land, and working ranches throughout the state.The company now provides listing and buyer representation services in additional Texas markets, building on its established presence in the Hill Country, West Texas, and Central Texas regions. The expansion responds to continued demand for rural properties from buyers relocating from urban areas and out-of-state purchasers seeking Texas land.Texas land sales have remained active as buyers seek agricultural investments, recreational properties, and rural homesites. According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center, the Austin-Waco-Hill Country region saw median land prices of approximately $7,291 per acre in early 2025. Demand for ranch properties has remained consistent as buyers seek working cattle operations, hunting land, and legacy properties.Legacy Broker Group works with landowners who want to sell their properties through an experienced TX land broker familiar with agricultural valuations, mineral rights, water resources, and rural transaction requirements. The brokerage also assists purchasers who want to buy ranch in TX ranging from small acreage tracts to large working operations."Texas continues to attract buyers looking for land and ranch properties," said Richmond Frasier. "This expansion allows the team to serve more clients across the state while maintaining the level of attention these transactions require."The brokerage handles multiple property types, including farms, ranches, luxury homes, residential properties, and undeveloped land. Services include market analysis, property marketing, buyer representation, and transaction support through closing.Rural land transactions differ from residential sales in several ways. Sellers must address ownership of mineral rights, water availability, legal access, agricultural tax valuations, and existing lease agreements. Buyers evaluate carrying capacity, wildlife populations, and infrastructure conditions. Legacy Broker Group provides guidance on these factors for both parties.The expansion includes additional marketing resources for listed properties, with distribution across Texas and neighboring states, including Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.About Legacy Broker GroupLegacy Broker Group is a real estate brokerage serving buyers and sellers of land, ranches, farms, luxury homes, and residential properties in Texas and surrounding states. The company provides listing services, buyer representation, market analysis, and transaction support for rural and agricultural properties.More information is available at www.legacybrokergroup.com

