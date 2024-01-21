Why We Love Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn at City Winery Chicago on April 11
Criminologist and author Dr. Scott Bonn set to expose the criminal mind in theatrical event, "Why We Love Serial Killers." April 11 at City Winery ChicagoCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminologist, best-selling author, and commentator, Dr. Scott Bonn, is set to unravel the mysteries of the criminal mind in his thrilling one-man theatrical event, "Why We Love Serial Killers." Taking place on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at City Winery in Chicago, this captivating show promises to explore the frightening minds and desires of serial killers and the public's fascination with them.
Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, and public speaker, and he has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers. Dr. Bonn also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann, perfectly. He shares the secrets of how he was able to predict the psychological and behavioral makeup of the Long Island Serial Killer with incredible precision.
With a background as a criminologist and professor, and having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most infamous killers of all time, Dr. Scott Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and entertain. His live show offers a unique opportunity to delve into the psyche of serial killers and understand the magnetic attraction they hold for true crime fans, particularly women.
"Why We Love Serial Killers" provides a 90-minute immersive experience, where Dr. Bonn shares shocking tales from his encounters with serial killers and delves into the psychological and behavioral makeup of these notorious criminals. The show also features a dynamic Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask burning questions about serial killers and true crime.
Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hunger that drives the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and the powerful influences of nature and nurture on the development of fledgling serial killers. Dr. Bonn reveals that every serial killer is compelled by a unique fantasy need and he also explains how/why serial killers can successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd, and become invisible.
Tickets: https://citywinery.com/chicago/events/why-we-love-serial-killers-with-dr-scott-bonn-vpej6o
Online Presence:
Website: DocBonn.com
Twitter: @DocBonn
TikTok: @RealDocBonn
Amazon Book: Why We Love Serial Killers
Dr. Scott Bonn invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening, where the dark secrets of serial killers and their powerful allure to true crime fans come to life. Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.
About Dr. Scott Bonn:
Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and performer known for his expertise in the criminal mind. With a career spanning interactions with infamous serial killers and a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a unique perspective to the discussion of true crime.
Scott Bonn
Scott Bonn
+1 305-444-6711
email us here