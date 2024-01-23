Dr. David Samadi: 10 Ways to embrace a healthy future by prioritizing well-being in 2024

Men's health expert, Dr. David Samadi offers practical insights on establishing sustainable and healthy habits that extend beyond the new year. Dr. Samadi, author of The UItimate MANual, a men's health book available on Amazon

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now that 2023 is officially in the past, it's time to embrace a new year with a commitment to prioritize health and well-being. The past year taught the importance of resilience, and now, more than ever, it's crucial to make positive lifestyle choices that contribute to a healthier and happier life.As a men’s health expert, and urologic oncologist for St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York and author of The Ultimate MANual : Dr. Samadi’s Guide for Men’s Health and Wellness, I want everyone to consider these simple, good-for-you goals to kickstart a healthier lifestyle in 2024:1. Fit in daily fitnessIncorporate short bursts of physical activity each day. Regular exercise significantly impacts overall well-being, whether it's yoga, running, dancing, or a brisk walk.2. Eat a varied diet for optimal healthRegularly try new fruits and vegetables along with incorporating healthy fats, and more plant-based and lean meat proteins. Make mindful food choices to foster a healthier relationship with eating.3. Get outdoors more oftenConnect with nature by watching sunsets, visiting the beach, or walking in a park or on a trail. Being outdoors clears the mind, reduces cortisol levels, muscle tension, heart rate, and relaxes the body.4. Stress lessPrioritize relaxation through socializing, reading, meditating, and getting adequate sleep. Managing stress contributes to overall health and prevents issues like insomnia and depression.5. Keep in touchReconnect with friends and family. Strong social ties contribute to longer and healthier lives.6. Remain positiveFoster a positive outlook, even in the face of negativity. Mood and outlook lie within one's control and influence.7. Give backContribute to the well-being of others through volunteering. The positive emotions derived from helping others enhance happiness and contribute to a longer lifespan.8. Gratitude journalReflect daily on three things to be grateful for to foster peace and well-being.9. Embrace home cookingCooking at home leads to a healthier diet, lower calorie intake, and a reduced risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.10. Have more funPrioritize activities purely for enjoyment. Playful adults release more feel-good hormones, improving mood, creativity, and cognitive function.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

