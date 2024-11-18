MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy: Leading the Way in Medical Coding Training in Hyderabad

Medesun medical coding Medesun medical coding Medical Coding classes

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy is the best medical coding training academy in Hyderabad. With over 20 years of experience, MEDESUN has established itself as a leader in providing top-notch medical coding training to students both online and in the classroom. The academy is the only one in Hyderabad that offers, AAPC CPC-Certified Professional Coder, CPMB-Certified Professional Medical Biller training, making it the go-to destination for those looking for job-oriented and expert-led medical coding training.MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy is dedicated to providing the best training to its students, and this is reflected in the quality of its trainers. The academy boasts a team of expert trainers who have years of experience in the field of medical coding. They are not only AAPC, PMBAUSA and AHIMA certified coders but also world record holders in medical coding. This ensures that students receive the most up-to-date and industry-relevant training, making them job-ready upon completion of their course.The academy takes pride in its commitment to providing job-oriented training to its students. MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy has a proven track record of producing highly skilled and competent medical coders who are in high demand in the healthcare industry. The academy's training program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers. With a focus on practical training and hands-on experience, students are prepared to take on the challenges of the medical coding profession.MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy is the only medical coding academy in Hyderabad that offers CPMB-Certified Professional Medical Biller training, expert trainers, and job-oriented training. With its 20 years of experience and world record holders as trainers, the academy has established itself as the best in the industry. Students can be assured of receiving top-notch training that will prepare them for a successful career in medical coding. For more information, visit the MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy website or contact them today to enroll in their upcoming training programs.The academy's founder and lead trainer, Dr Santosh Guptha, holds the World Record for the most number of certifications in medical coding. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Dr Santosh Guptha has dedicated his career to educating and training individuals in the complex world of medical coding. His expertise and passion for the subject have made Medesun the go-to academy for those seeking a career in this field. Medesun Medical Coding Academy has been making waves in the healthcare industry with its exceptional training programs for medical coding. Led by a world record holder and holder of 45 certifications in medical coding, Medesun is setting the standard for excellence in this field. With a focus on providing top-notch training for AAPC CPC, CCS, AI Medical Coding, and CHIM-Certified Health Information Management, Medesun has trained over 25,000 individuals and has been recognized by Forbes as the best in the industry.Medesun's training programs are designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of medical coding, including the latest advancements in technology and artificial intelligence. The academy's AI Medical Coding Training is the first of its kind and has been praised by industry experts for its innovative approach. Additionally, Medesun's CHIM-Certified Health Information Management training has been recognized by top healthcare organizations for its high-quality curriculum.With a track record of success and a commitment to excellence, it's no surprise that Medesun has been listed by Forbes as the best medical coding academy in the industry. The academy's graduates have gone on to secure top positions in leading healthcare organizations, and their success stories are a testament to the quality of training provided by Medesun.Medesun Medical Coding Academy continues to raise the bar for medical coding training, and with its world record holder and 45 certifications, it is undoubtedly the best choice for those seeking a career in this field. With a focus on staying ahead of the curve and providing cutting-edge training, Medesun is paving the way for the future of medical coding. For more information on their training programs, visit their website at www.medesunglobal.com

