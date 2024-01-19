UNESCO and the Boston Museum of Science launch an exhibition on World Heritage

On 19 January, the Museum of Science in Boston, inaugurated a new exhibition in partnership with UNESCO which sheds light on World Heritage sites threatened by climate disruption. Until 5 May, visitors can experience an immersive journey through 4 UNESCO-listed sites.

From the pyramids of Giza (Egypt) and the Lagoon of Venice (Italy) to the island community of Rapa Nui (Chile) and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde (United-States of America), the exhibition, Changing Landscapes: An Immersive Journey, allows visitors to explore emblematic UNESCO World Heritage sites, while raising awareness of one of the threats they each face.

“We are proud of this partnership with the Boston Science Museum, which illustrates the very strong links between UNESCO and major American institutions to advance research and share knowledge. Together, we must continue to reflect on these major issues, so that we can pass on our heritage to future generations,” said Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of UNESCO World Heritage, who represented during the inauguration Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

Regularly combined with other aggravating factors, climate disruption remains one of the greatest threats to our shared heritage, currently affecting one in three natural World Heritage sites and one in six cultural sites.

To mitigate these threats, UNESCO assists its Member States in implementing preventive measures, as in Venice, but also acts in response to emergencies, as it has done on the island of Rapa Nui since the major fire.

While wildfires, floods, storms and mass-bleaching events are becoming more and more frequent, the threat to places like the ones in this exhibition is constant. Raising public awareness, particularly among young people, through institutions such as the Museum of Science of Boston, with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, has become essential.