Texas Arena League Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Dates & Locations for Fast-Paced & Hard-Hitting Arena Polo Events
The Circuit Includes Six Separate Pitstops For Hockey On Horseback Around The Lone Star State Through March
Now in its seventh year, TAL brings arena polo to the next level, both in competition and fanfare as the thrill of fast-paced and hard-hitting sports and the majesty and elegance of equestrian animals come together for an event like no other. Coining the term ‘Hockey on Horseback,” players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the rebound walls to play angles and pass to their teammates. It's fast, it's physical and reaction times are quick. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or chukkers; lasting seven and a half minutes each, including time in between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena. This year’s event lineup is among the best and most expansive yet as there is not only the addition of a new location (San Antonio Rose Palace) but there will be two United States Polo Association (USPA) National tournaments and several USPA circuit events played during 2024 Texas Arena League including National Arena Delegate’s Cup, Arena General George S. Patton Jr. Tournament, National Arena Bronze Cup and other USPA armed forces and arena tournaments.
“When it comes to arena polo, there is nothing quite like what you get in the Texas Arena League as it combines all the best elements of the sport with a fun and engaging fan experience, which results in one of the most electric and dynamic spectacles the state has to offer,” said Megan Flynn, a TAL committee member and manager. “As arena polo continues to gain in popularity, we are proud to offer a program that puts the brightest rising school-level talent on the same stage as our national team that continues to garner national and global attention. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or can’t get enough of equine sports, you don’t want to miss these Texas Arena League events that are fun for the whole family.”
Here’s where and when you can catch hockey on horseback in real-time starting in 2024:
Jan 26-28
Brookshire Polo Club (Brookshire, TX)
Feb 3-4
Legends Polo Club (Southeast of Dallas in Kaufman, TX)
Feb 9-11
San Antonio Rose Palace (San Antionio, TX)
*New location for 2024*
Feb 23-25
Legends Polo Club (Kaufman, TX - SE of Dallas)
March 1-3
Armadillo Division
Legends Polo Club (Kaufman, TX near Terrell, TX)
March 15-17
Finals event
Dripping Springs Ranch Park (Austin, TX)
TAL would also like to acknowledge its robust list of sponsors including U.S. Polo Assn., Patton Legacy Sports, Polo Training Foundation (PTF), Nutrena, Galvin Agency, Catena USA, Jackrabbit Tack, Royal B Threads, Casablanca Polo, Aubone Polo Mallets, The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program, Cavalor, Hive2O Hard Honey, Hopward, Proton Partners, Bar-Spur LLC, Christian Brothers Emergency Building Services, El Caso Polo Club, Sermus, Polo Interactive, JD Polo, Elite Motion and Performance, Murrell Photography, US Arena Polo, Pata Life and Grand Central Stables and Polo Club.
Tickets for the Texas Arena League 2024 season can already be found on the Humanitix website: https://events.humanitix.com/host/texas-arena-league
Admission is only $5 for a great view of the action and children under 16 get in free.
For more information on Texas Arena League go to www.texasarenaleague.com where you can read about the TAL format and fill out an entry form. You can also follow Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT TEXAS ARENA LEAGUE
Started in 2018, Texas Arena League (TAL) is a fast-paced arena polo competition held annually in Texas to much anticipation from players of all levels. Spectators and adrenalin junkies will love the up-close action of this unique equestrian sport.
Two USPA national tournaments and several USPA circuit events will be played during the 2024 Texas Arena League including the National Arena Delegate’s Cup, Southwestern Circuit Arena General George S. Patton Jr., National Arena Bronze Cup and other USPA armed forces and arena tournaments.
