CBP officers seized a sizable amount of Tramadol at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized a significant amount of tramadol within a commercial truck.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help disrupt the illicit smuggling of this highly addictive opioid into our communities.”

Boxes containing 159 pounds of Tramadol seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2012 Freightliner for a secondary inspection. Following non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 159.65 pounds of Tramadol within the cab area of the trailer. Tramadol is an opioid analgesic medication prescribed for pain relief. If misused, this drug could lead to potentially adverse health effects and addiction.

CBP seized the controlled medication and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

