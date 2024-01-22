Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,877 in the last 365 days.

Warriors Heart recognized by 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards in Top Impact Companies Worldwide

Warriors Heart is honored to be recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the Top 185 Impact Companies in the world.

Warriors Heart is honored to be recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the Top 185 Impact Companies in the world.

Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Tom Spooner, Laurie Spooner, Lisa Lannon, Josh Lannon) are honored to have their organization recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards

Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Tom Spooner, Laurie Spooner, Lisa Lannon, Josh Lannon) are honored to have their organization recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards.

Warriors Heart Founder, President and Former Special Forces Tom Spooner's story is featured in the Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary that is available on Amazon Prime.

Warriors Heart Founder, President and Former Special Forces Tom Spooner's story is featured in the Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary that is available on Amazon Prime.

Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the U.S. that is exclusively serving warriors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders).

Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the U.S. that is exclusively serving warriors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders).

Warriors Heart recently opened their 2nd U.S. location, Warriors Heart Virginia, adding another 64 beds to serve their Mission.

Warriors Heart recently opened their 2nd U.S. location, Warriors Heart Virginia, adding another 64 beds to serve their Mission.

Warriors Heart has been recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the top purpose-driven organizations worldwide.

We are grateful to be recognized in Real Leader’s Top Impact Companies List for 2024 as Number 5 in Healthcare and Number 87 Overall.”
— Josh Lannon, Warriors Heart CEO/Founder
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warriors Heart is honored to announce that it has been recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the Top 185 Impact Companies in the world as Number 5 in Healthcare and 87 Overall. With over 500 applications from 15+ countries, these awards ranked privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation) to vet and rank companies based on those parameters.

Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon expressed his sincere gratitude, “We are grateful to be recognized in Real Leader’s Top Impact Companies List of 2024. Our long-term focus continues to be on people and leadership development, which has been a huge part of achieving this award, year-after-year.”

Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the United States that is exclusively for our frontline protectors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders). This multi-level program includes healing options for warriors struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTS (post-traumatic stress), mild TBI (traumatic brain injury) and co-occurring issues.

Since officially opening in 2016, Warriors Heart Texas has grown from 40 to 100 licensed residential treatment beds, 52 sober living beds and offers space in its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for up to 30 clients. Since 2016, it has served 2700+ clients. They have recently opened Warriors Heart Virginia giving another 64 beds to serve their Mission.

In its sixth year, Real Leaders®, a Global Media, CEO network and Certified B Corp, which is dedicated to inspiring the future of business, is thrilled to honor these 2024 Top Impact Companies. A special “Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2023 to honor the winners

2024 Real Leaders Awards - Top Impact Companies
5. Warriors Heart (Healthcare)
87. Warriors Heart (Overall)
https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies

ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned. https://real-leaders.com

ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, FOX 5 DC, NBC 12 Richmond, CBS KENS5 San Antonio, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://warriorsheart.com

Liz Kelly
Goody PR
email us here

Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary Movie Trailer on Amazon Prime

You just read:

Warriors Heart recognized by 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards in Top Impact Companies Worldwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more