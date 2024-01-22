Warriors Heart recognized by 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards in Top Impact Companies Worldwide

Warriors Heart is honored to be recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the Top 185 Impact Companies in the world.

Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Tom Spooner, Laurie Spooner, Lisa Lannon, Josh Lannon) are honored to have their organization recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards.

Warriors Heart Founder, President and Former Special Forces Tom Spooner's story is featured in the Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary that is available on Amazon Prime.

Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the U.S. that is exclusively serving warriors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders).