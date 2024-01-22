Warriors Heart recognized by 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards in Top Impact Companies Worldwide
Warriors Heart is honored to be recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the Top 185 Impact Companies in the world.
Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Tom Spooner, Laurie Spooner, Lisa Lannon, Josh Lannon) are honored to have their organization recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards.
Warriors Heart Founder, President and Former Special Forces Tom Spooner's story is featured in the Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary that is available on Amazon Prime.
Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the U.S. that is exclusively serving warriors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders).
Warriors Heart has been recognized by the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fifth year in a row as one of the top purpose-driven organizations worldwide.
Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon expressed his sincere gratitude, “We are grateful to be recognized in Real Leader’s Top Impact Companies List of 2024. Our long-term focus continues to be on people and leadership development, which has been a huge part of achieving this award, year-after-year.”
Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the United States that is exclusively for our frontline protectors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders). This multi-level program includes healing options for warriors struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTS (post-traumatic stress), mild TBI (traumatic brain injury) and co-occurring issues.
Since officially opening in 2016, Warriors Heart Texas has grown from 40 to 100 licensed residential treatment beds, 52 sober living beds and offers space in its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for up to 30 clients. Since 2016, it has served 2700+ clients. They have recently opened Warriors Heart Virginia giving another 64 beds to serve their Mission.
In its sixth year, Real Leaders®, a Global Media, CEO network and Certified B Corp, which is dedicated to inspiring the future of business, is thrilled to honor these 2024 Top Impact Companies. A special “Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2023 to honor the winners
2024 Real Leaders Awards - Top Impact Companies
5. Warriors Heart (Healthcare)
87. Warriors Heart (Overall)
https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies
ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned. https://real-leaders.com
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, FOX 5 DC, NBC 12 Richmond, CBS KENS5 San Antonio, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://warriorsheart.com
Liz Kelly
Goody PR
email us here
Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors Documentary Movie Trailer on Amazon Prime