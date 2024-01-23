Ivo Daalder, CEO of Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Launches 'America Abroad': The Ultimate Hub for Global Insights

Ivo Daalder

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivo Daalder, leading expert and commentator on international affairs, geopolitics, and geoeconomics; former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and CEO of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, has launched an exciting new Substack titled "America Abroad." This innovative commentary is the opportunity to connect with a world in disarray and spark discussion. Daalder sees "America Abroad" as a platform to share his thoughts on the state of America and the world. "America Abroad" invites subscribers to join Daalder on this intellectual journey, exploring the intricate intersections of global affairs and their implications for the United States.

It has been an extraordinary year for Daalder. The successful launch of his website, www.ivodaalder.com, and the introduction of "America Abroad" mark significant milestones. With a commitment to providing constant content, Daalder aims to keep readers thoroughly engaged. His current posts address critical foreign policy issues and also provide a synopsis of the weekly podcast, "World Review with Ivo Daalder." Followers can anticipate a regular influx of updates and insightful content on these platforms.

"I started my first foreign policy blog in 2005, also entitled "America Abroad," on Josh Marshall's blogging site TPM Café. The blog provided a ready-made outlet for sharing my thoughts on what is happening worldwide. After I moved to Brussels to be the U.S. Ambassador to NATO and since coming to Chicago as head of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, I have had less time to write generally.

Now, with more time on my hands and with a world in deep turmoil and at a true inflection point, is as good a time as ever to share my thoughts and engage in a conversation with my readers about the state of America and the world. That is what "America Abroad" will offer. Please join me on that journey," Daalder explains.

Ivo H. Daalder, a prominent figure in U.S. foreign policy circles, served as a key advisor to Senator Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign and played a vital role in the Obama-Biden transition team. A member of the World Economic Forum's Global Action Council, he also contributed to the OSCE Panel of Eminent Persons on the future of European Security.

Daalder has been a leading voice on American foreign policy and European security. His extensive writing portfolio features over a dozen books, including his latest collaboration with James Lindsay, "The Empty Throne: America's Abdication of Global Leadership" (2018). A sought-after commentator, Daalder appears frequently on television and radio, offering insights on current events.

To learn more about Ivo Daalder and his outstanding work, click here: www.ivodaalder.com

Explore Daalder's dynamic newsletter, "America Abroad," by clicking here: https://ivodaalder.substack.com/