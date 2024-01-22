London's Apollo Art Auctions announces Jan. 28 sale of The Prince Collection, a legendary trove of antiquities

Egyptian faience foundation tiles, New Kingdom, 19th Dynasty, circa 1279-1212 BC. Inscribed with prenomen of King Ramesses II and king’s nomen ‘Ra’-masesu meri Amon.’ Believed to have come from palace of Ramesses II at Pi-Ramesses. Starting bid: £8,000 ($10,160)

Egyptian New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, circa 1390-1352 BC serpentine ushabti of Amenhotep III, depicted mummiform with torso running parallel to body and lower arms crossed over chest. Size 150mm x 70mm (5.9in x 2.8in). Starting bid: £8,000 ($10,160)

Roman bronze Weisenau, or Imperial, helmet. Round skull topped by small mushroom-shape peak. Massive visor, widely flaring neck guard. Ex Charles Delaporte collection, 1960s. Starting bid: £30,000 ($38,165)

Roman marble head of Harpocrates with molded hair in relaxed topknot with cascading tresses. Circa 2nd century AD. Size: 300mm x 200mm (12in x 8in); weight: 15.2kg (33lbs 8oz). Starting bid: £20,000 ($25,471)