Gov. Pritzker Statement on IL Supreme Court Ruling on Pension Reform

ILLINOIS, January 19 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling on local pension consolidation:





"The Illinois Supreme Court upholding the constitutionality of this landmark, bi-partisan pension reform law today is confirmation that smart, thoughtful pension reform can be accomplished in Illinois. After 70 years of attempts, my partners in the General Assembly and I were able to accomplish meaningful reform during my first term in office. We ushered in a new era of responsible fiscal management, one aspect of which has been consolidating over 600 local pension systems to increase returns and lower fees, reducing the burden on taxpayers and keeping another campaign promise. Today's Supreme Court ruling is a victory for Illinois taxpayers, local governments and first responders."