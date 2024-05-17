Illinois State Fair Announces Event Lineup in The Arena

ILLINOIS, May 17 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -The Arena will host a variety of family friendly events during the 2024 Illinois State Fair. Tickets for all of these fan-favorite events are on sale now.

Monsters of Destruction take over The Arena Thursday, August 8 with an all-out monster truck thrill show featuring exhilarating truck battles. Participating monster trucks include Against the Grain, Redneck Rampage, American Scout, Crusharoo and War Wizard. In addition to this head-to-head truck battle, attendees will also experience a Tuff Trucks competition and a unique side-by-side competition.

The adventure doesn't end there. Get up close with these monster trucks and meet the drivers at the Pit Party, open two hours before the show. Plus, experience a thrill like no other when you take the entire family on a trip they'll never forget as you climb onboard a real monster truck. Monster truck rides will be available during intermission and after the show.

Tickets to Monsters of Destruction start at $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under (prices increase on day of the event). VIP packages are also available for $40, which include access to VIP seating and a monster truck ride.

As part of the Double the Fun promotion, anyone who pays to park on the grounds on Thursday, August 8, will be able to redeem their parking pass for free parking on one return trip to the fair on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

On Saturday, August 10, fairgoers will be treated to a full slate of rodeo events by Wooten Rodeo. Attendees will enjoy nine edge-of-your-seat activities including: Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping, Over 40 Tie Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling and Barrel Racing. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

The tradition of unyielding power and excitement continues as the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) returns for three days of pulls on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 12-14. Join us for three days of non-stop action, where the roar of engines and the spirit of competition captures the essence of this popular event. The Arena will be roaring as these massive machines compete to pull the farthest. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Come out and enjoy the destruction at the Demolition Derby on Saturday, August 17 as these skilled drivers smash and crash into one another until only one remains to earn the title of Illinois State Fair Demolition Derby Champion. Fairgoers can expect an adrenaline-pumping night of entertainment as drivers compete in the ultimate test of durability and strategy. The Demolition Derby is always a crowd favorite where the roar of engines meets the crunch of metal in this pure battle of automotive combat. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids.

"The Arena is freshly remodeled with numerous enhancements following a $8.6 million investment, and we are excited to fill this outdoor space with a solid lineup of entertainment during the Illinois State Fair," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

"The events featured in The Arena represent traditions for the Illinois State Fair as well as traditions for families throughout the state, my own included," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "We encourage fairgoers to purchase their tickets in advance to beat the lines at the gate and ensure they won't miss any of the action inside The Arena! We look forward to packing the stands for these four great events."

Tickets for all events are on sale now. Visit https://statefair.illinois.gov/entertainment/arena.html for ticket prices and ticket information.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, running from August 8th through August 18th in Springfield, and stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.