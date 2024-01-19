Douglas CBP Officers Seize Weapons and Ammunition

CBP officers seized cache of weapons headed for Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers performing outbound enforcement operations at the Area Port of Douglas, Arizona (RHC), seized 13 weapons, eight (8) ammunition magazines, and 26,553 rounds of ammunition from one adult male United States citizen attempting to depart the United States.

On January 16, 2024, CBP officers conducting outgoing inspections at the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, AZ referred a 25-year-old United States citizen man for additional inspection of his Chevy Suburban, as he attempted to enter Mexico through the port Tuesday afternoon. The search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several packages containing 12 AR-15 rifles, one pistol, eight ammunition magazines, and 26,553 rounds of ammunition.

Officers seized the weapons, ammunition, and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.