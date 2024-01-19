Submit Release
Get Married at City Hall on Valentine's Day

The Registry Division is now taking appointments for Valentine’s Day weddings. Please note that to accommodate demand, appointment slots are limited to 15 minutes each. But don’t worry, you can take as long as you want to take photos in and around City Hall! We can accommodate wedding parties of up to 10 guests and can’t wait to celebrate with you.

View the calendar and book an appointment:

Book an appointment 

Take a look at photos from past wedding ceremonies at City Hall:

Photo Gallery 

 

Interpretation is available for many languages at no cost. Please contact us at marriage@boston.gov for more details.

