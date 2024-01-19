Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct for sign upgrades

Main, News Posted on Jan 19, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a full closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16), for the installation of new sign structures. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and end at 4 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 25. The westbound Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) will also be closed during this time.

This work is part of Phase 3 of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Destination Sign Upgrade Replacement Project, which will add kahakō and ʻokina to freeway signs in conformance with the Hawaiian language. Construction crews will utilize the full closure to safely remove and install new overhead signs that span across all freeway lanes.

During construction hours westbound motorists are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18), and motorists traveling on Nimitz Highway will be directed to continue onto Nimitz Highway under the Airport Viaduct.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and plan their commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

