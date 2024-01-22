BCG Connect expands operations with new office and production facility
Known for delivering creative marketing for fundraisers, BCG Connect expands operations with new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility.
BCG Connect continues to grow to further accommodate the creative design and direct marketing needs of academic and nonprofit organizations.”WILMINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCG Connect, a leader in creative direct mail marketing, announced the successful transition to a new corporate office and manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The new, 16,000-square foot space serves as the corporate headquarters for the 22-year-old company, increasing its capacity for design and other creative services, print production, and fulfillment of direct marketing programs.
“BCG Connect continues to grow to further accommodate the creative design and direct marketing needs of academic and nonprofit organizations,” explains Charles Noonan, President of BCG Connect. “The move to a larger facility is an exciting next step in our company’s history, one that enables us to better serve our clients and build new partnerships long into the future.”
Since its origins as Boston Color Graphics, the company continuously bolstered its reputation for high-quality, professional printing services through the addition of new technology and personnel. After rebranding to BCG Connect in 2017, the firm expanded its reach across the U.S. while narrowing its focus on fundraising markets. The new facility provides BCG Connect with more space to further optimize its processes and deliver more creative solutions to clients.
About BCG Connect
BCG Connect helps fundraising professionals create integrated marketing campaigns, deliver targeted direct marketing communications, and engage donors on a personal level. Academic and nonprofit organizations count on BCG Connect for its in-house resources for design, print production, and fulfillment, as well as an account management team that specializes in data management and direct mail fundraising. Take a closer look at how BCG Connect provides creative marketing for fundraisers at www.bcgconnect.com.
Other