Brew Glitter® adorns Torani's landmark 'Flavor of the Year' in new partnership
Torani and Brew Glitter join forces to make the Puremade Galaxy flavor an experience that's out of this world.
Uniting a shared commitment to innovation, quality and enhancing a drink's experience, Brew Glitter is excited to work with an iconic brand like Torani.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brew Glitter® (www.brewglitter.com), the world's favorite edible glitter for drinks, is proud to adorn Torani's "first fantasy flavor," the 2024 Pourcast Flavor of the Year, 'Puremade Galaxy Syrup.' In a new partnership, consumers can find Torani Puremade Galaxy bottles with specially-marked hangtags carrying a free Brew Glitter 'Clear Shimmer' glitter packet, while supplies last.
Brew Glitter has launched dozens of edible glitter dusts & beverage garnish tools, providing wholesalers and businesses a way to reinvent products and dive into new markets. Since 1925, Torani has been the premier syrup flavor pioneers, expanding globally into cafes, restaurants and bars across the world.
In 2024, Torani is once again trailblazing tastes for its 150+ syrup portfolio with its debut "fantasy flavor," a blend of Red Raspberry with notes of sweet rum and an "unexpected mineral finish." Inspired by a Cornell study, Puremade Galaxy emulates a molecule found in dust cloud Sagittarius B2, located near the heart of the Milky Way, called 'ethyl formate' — an aroma compound earthlings associate with Raspberries or Rum.
Torani's message on Brew Glitter's hangtag reads: "As pioneers of flavor, we, at Torani, continuously foster our curiosity towards the diverse flavors around us. This mission drove us to venture into the very essence of space itself, where we explored and unraveled the flavors found within."
To celebrate Torani's out-of-this-world flavor, people will be able to illuminate Puremade Galaxy bottles with stars using the included Brew Glitter's Clear Shimmer glitter packet. Simply pour, stir, and watch drinks transform.
"Torani has a released some of the most beloved flavors in coffee and drinks, like it's Vanilla and Hazelnut," Director of Merchandise Heather Adams said. "Working together to celebrate Puremade Galaxy's launch, Torani's Flavor of the Year, is a wonderful blend of each brand's specialties.
"Uniting a shared commitment to innovation, quality and enhancing a drink's experience, Brew Glitter is excited to work with an iconic brand like Torani."
Brew Glitter has previously partnered with entertainment institutions like Disneyland, AMC Theaters, the Magic Castle, and more. International partners have trusted Brew Glitter to deliver wholesale quantities and custom label branded items to destinations throughout the globe.
As drink shimmer experts, Brew Glitter takes pride in being the leading solution for partners sourcing products compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safe standards for ingredients, along with having Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 Certified facilities with international food safety standards.
This has made Brew Glitter the leader in drink garnish innovations, using in-house copacking and manufacturing infrastructure to supply international partners to local businesses.
Brew Glitter helps edible art makers hone their crafts and larger companies deliver on introducing brand new experiences for their loyal consumers. Brew Glitter makes it easy for people to add the leading drink glitter to their own company’s branded catalog with a complete ecosystem of private label and custom label products, as well as a wholesale program for stocking trademarked Brew Glitter products.
About Brew Glitter:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.brewglitter.com is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitter is the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. Brew Glitter is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Edible glitters are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and nut free. All Brew Glitter food products are manufactured and packaged in Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 facilities that are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified, Kosher Pareve certified, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified and a local product of Southern California, USA. Brew Glitter is available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.
