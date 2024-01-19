Submit Release
Yanmar Power Technology Secures Japan’s First Approval in Principle for Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System (300kW)

AiP Certificate Award Ceremony Left: Toshiyuki Shigemi, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK; Right: Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business, Yanmar PT

Yanmar is the first company in Japan to receive the Approval in Principle (AiP) for its "Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System" from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

OSAKA, JAPAN, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has achieved a significant milestone as the first company in Japan* to receive the Approval in Principle (AiP) for its "Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System" from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), a prominent Japanese maritime association.

The primary objective of this system is to advance the use of zero-emission ships in the maritime sector, effectively eliminating emissions such as CO2, NOX, SOX, PM, and others. The design emphasizes ease of installation, with a configuration that seamlessly integrates key auxiliary components like gas valve units into the system housing.

Additionally, the system's capability for parallel connection of multiple units and flexibility in adjusting the number of installed modules in its housing allow it to cater to diverse ship output requirements.

Both the system and its installed modules have successfully met the prescribed requirements for fuel cell power systems based on ClassNK's "Guidelines for Fuel Cell Ships (2nd Edition)." This confirmation follows test results conducted in accordance with relevant standards.

Yanmar PT proposed this innovative system to a range of vessels, including passenger ships, workboats, and cargo ships, that operate in coastal areas with access to hydrogen infrastructure. This development marks a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly maritime solutions.

