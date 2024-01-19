Yanmar Power Technology Secures Japan’s First Approval in Principle for Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System (300kW) AiP Certificate Award Ceremony Left: Toshiyuki Shigemi, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK; Right: Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business, Yanmar PT

Yanmar is the first company in Japan to receive the Approval in Principle (AiP) for its "Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System" from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).