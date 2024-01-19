State Bar of California Board of Trustees Approves Reducing Bar Exam Testing Locations

(Subscription required) The board of trustees in August approved reducing the number of facilities for the February bar exam, with a cost savings of $645,000. On Thursday, the board voted for the July 2024 bar exam to be administered in person at six approved sites, which is one fewer than the July 2023 bar exam.
