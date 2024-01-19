Quinn’s debut auction of diplomat Peter Cecere’s folk and outsider art collection set for Jan. 26

Chuckie Williams (African American, 1957-2000), ‘Madonna,’ acrylic on thin plywood, signed and titled in composition, 50in x 32in. Exhibited at American Visionary Art Museum, Baltimore, from 10/9/2010-9/4/2011. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500

Sicilian donkey cart with figural and geometric decoration. Painted wood, metal. 39in x 86in. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000

Pete Cecere, who passed away on October 13, 2023, with a few of his Mexican “yard-art” animals made from welded and painted scrap metal.

Steeplechase Park Coney Island (NY) ‘B&B Carousell’ two-saddle stationary jumper horse. Painted wood, metal. 55½in x 95in. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500