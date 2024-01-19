Seasons Ville Invites Children 5-12 to An Open House February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona

All you add is fun! We celebrate all the Seasons while learning and sharing! Doodle loves to hear from the children to create new recipes and events!

Parents and children, ages 5-12, can have fun at this educational event during the school break. The open house on February 10, 2023 is from 11:30-2:00 p.m.

My inspiration for Seasons Ville comes from me being an only child. I’ve always had a creative mind. Growing up, I loved making crafty things to decorate with odds and ends around the house,L. Curtis.” — Latrice Curtis

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, MARICOPA COUNTY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasons Ville Invites Children 5-12 to An Open House Kick-off on

February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale

Seasons Ville and Latrice Curtis host an Open House at the CaseGreeka Restaurant located at 13802 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 171, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85254. This event provides parents with an ideal fun and educational shared event to engage with their children during the school break. Students, ages 5-12, can join in the Seasons Ville open house on February 10, 2023, from 11:30-2:00 p.m. Planning ahead, events like this will be held the second Saturday of each month.

Parents remain with their children and participate in the fun. Each attendee leaves with yummy, personalized cookies and a 25% bonus voucher for useful items on the Seasons Ville website, www. SeasonsVille.com.

Participants can use their creative skills to decorate February holiday cookies and meet the Seasons Ville Team. Latrice Curtis is the founder of Seasons Ville. It was created to help children, parents, and grandparents come together to create memories through engagement—cooking, crafting, and playing through all the Seasons!

Flanked by her Seasons Ville characters, Chef Doodle Crumbdale and Patches the Pup, Latrice’s Seasons Ville events are educational and joyful for parents and children.

Ms. Curtis is a medical billing professional. She is a dedicated mother, a proud grandmother, and a University of Phoenix business graduate. Her creative spirit touches all she does while she enjoys the process of rejuvenating old objects and loves redecorating spaces. Latrice’s true passion lies in sharing her imaginative ideas into inspiring works of art. Her focus is on children because she knows that early engagement in fun educational projects will last a lifetime.

“My inspiration for Seasons Ville comes from me being an only child. I’ve always had a creative mind. Growing up, I loved making crafty things to decorate with odds and ends around the house. I loved my art and crafting classes in school, and nothing compared to the joy I could bring to those around me with my projects,” says Ms. Curtis.

For more information, please contact Ms. Curtis at (623) 349-1977, and visit Seasons Ville

website at www.SeasonsVille.com.

# # #

Contact: Michelle Cubas (480) 510-7166

Or Latrice Curtis

(623) 349-1977

______________________________________________________________________

Seasons Ville LLC • 2545 N 83rd Avenue, Suite #1269, Phoenix, Arizona 85035 • seasonsville@gmail.com