Update No. 2: Windham homicide suspect extradited to Vermont, arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Windham homicide suspect extradited to Vermont, arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon

WINDHAM, Vermont (Friday, Jan. 19, 2024) — Shawn Conlon, the suspect in the February 2023 killing of Claudia Voight in Windham, was extradited to Vermont on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, following his appearance at a court hearing in Connecticut.

Upon Conlon’s arrival in Vermont, he was taken to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. The court then ordered that be brought before a judge for arraignment prior to the close of business. That proceeding is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

Members of the media should call the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the arraignment and to gain access if needed via the court’s video streaming platform.

***Update No. 1, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023***

Following a lengthy investigation, law-enforcement authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, arrested a suspect in the Feb. 20 killing of Claudia M. Voight, 73, at her home in Windham.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a hotel in Groton, Connecticut, by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police and the Groton Police Department. Members of the Vermont State Police, who have led the investigation into Ms. Voight’s killing, arrived in Groton shortly after the suspect’s arrest.

The Vermont State Police earlier this week obtained a warrant for Conlon’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder. VSP’s investigation determined that Conlon had been renting a room in Ms. Voight’s home, though he stopped paying rent in late 2022 but remained in the house, until he attacked and killed her in February.

After VSP obtained the arrest warrant, investigators coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Conlon. He initially was believed to be in Rhode Island but was subsequently tracked to Connecticut. Conlon was charged in Connecticut as being a fugitive from justice. During an initial court appearance, Conlon was ordered held for lack of $1 million bail on the fugitive charge. He waived extradition and will be transferred back to Vermont to face the murder charge at a future date. The Vermont arrest warrant for second-degree murder orders Conlon jailed without bail.

The Vermont State Police thanks the U.S. Marshals Service, Groton Police Department, and the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit, which provided assistance throughout the investigation into Ms. Voight’s killing.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Conlon’s arraignment. The Vermont State Police will provide an update when details have been finalized for his initial court appearance on the murder charge.

***Initial news release, 11:35 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this year in which a 73-year-old woman was killed in her home in Windham.

The Feb. 20 death of Claudia M. Voight initially was reported to be the result of an apparent medical event and did not appear suspicious. However, an autopsy performed several days later at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington indicated the death was suspicious, and Voight had sustained injuries that were detectable only during autopsy. Final autopsy findings in April confirmed that Ms. Voight’s cause of death was neck compression, and the manner of death was homicide.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case from the early stages of the investigation, VSP opted to wait to disclose the incident to the public. The investigation has now progressed to a point where VSP is able to release information without jeopardizing the case.

State police believe the killing of Ms. Voight was not random, and there is no identified threat to the community. No one is currently in custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and involves members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Victim Services Unit.

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

- 30 -