PARQ Street Announces Exclusive Inaugural Golf & Travel NFT Membership to Tuscany National & Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARQ Street (www.parqstreet.com), a pioneering company at the intersection of luxury travel, golf, and community experiences through cutting-edge Web3 technology, is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural membership program. This exclusive initiative integrates the world of leisure and digital assets, offering memberships in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The PARQ membership includes elevated VIP access to over 650 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries, over 50 golf courses, and a large pipeline of additional golf courses worldwide that are being added very soon. With the evolution of the Blockchain, this program is redefining global memberships.

PARQ Street’s First Home Club, Tuscany National, is divided into three distinct categories, each tailored to offer a unique set of benefits and experiences:

1. Global Membership ($1,700, 450 available): This membership offers extensive access to PARQ Street’s global network, including over 650 hotels and resorts and 50 top-tier golf courses in 65 countries.

2. Charter Membership ($7,500, 50 available): An elevated experience, the Charter Membership includes all the benefits of the Global tier, along with exclusive privileges and services tailored for the discerning golfer and traveler.

3. Founder Membership ($50,000, 24 available): “The pinnacle of PARQ Street’s offering, this elite category is not just a membership, Said Mike Frost, CEO of BVHG and co-creator of PARQ Street. It’s an opportunity for ownership in luxury. Founders can apply their initiation fee toward purchasing one of the exquisite villas at the prestigious Tuscany National Resort and Club in Cortona, Italy.”

“Our mission is to blend the luxury of global travel and exceptional golf experiences with the innovation of Web3 technology,” said Scott Brown, Founder of PSDG & PARQ Street. “We are excited to be a part of the Web3 community and share this opportunity to join PARQ's global community while enjoying unparalleled access to some of the world’s most prestigious golf courses and resorts.”

Each membership, represented as an NFT, is a testament to PARQ Street’s commitment to integrating digital innovation with traditional luxury. The use of NFTs ensures the exclusivity and security of each membership and offers a modern, seamless, and engaging way for members to access their benefits.

"Our intention behind PARQ Street is to bring like-minded individuals who share similar interests together and forge a close-knit community. Said Courtney Brown, Community Leader of PARQ Street, We believe that by fostering collaboration within our community, we will create a vibrant space where ideas flourish, friendships blossom, and collective growth becomes a shared journey."

Launching this program is not just a milestone for PARQ Street but a revolutionary step in the luxury travel and leisure industry. It represents a unique convergence of digital asset ownership and real-world, high-end experiences.

For more information on PARQ Street and its inaugural membership program, please visit www.parqstreet.com

About PARQ Street:

Parq Street is a global community of golf and travel enthusiasts. Offering an exclusive range of memberships, Parq Street combines the worlds of luxury travel, elite golfing, and digital innovation through Web3 and NFTs. With elite access to a network of over 650 hotels and resorts and 50 golf courses, Parq Street is redefining the approach to a luxury travel experience for the modern, discerning individual.

