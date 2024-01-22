Critical Infrastructure Holdings, LLC Strengthens Position with Acquisition of Ultimate CNG
The acquisition expands Critical Infrastructure Holdings’ service offerings within the pressurized piping and critical infrastructure market.
Ultimate CNG provides natural gas solutions to complement the supply of natural gas across the USA to ensure no interruption of natural gas supplies to consumers at times of critical need.”TOMBALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Infrastructure Holdings (“CIH”), a data-driven critical infrastructure solutions company, announces its acquisition of Ultimate CNG, a natural gas service provider headquartered in Virginia. The acquisition expands CIH’s service offerings within the pressurized piping and critical infrastructure market.
Established in 2019 Critical Infrastructure Holdings (“CIH”) is a leader in pressurized pipeline services, focusing on predictive solutions that mitigate infrastructure failure risks, prevent hydrocarbon release events, and safeguard critical infrastructure assets. The acquisition of Ultimate CNG aligns with CIH's mission, enhancing its capabilities to provide comprehensive tailored solutions to utility and industrial companies during planned pipeline maintenance, emergency response situations, and power generation cases, resulting in zero disruption to normal gas supply. Planned maintenance may include compliance, integrity testing, and pigging provided by CIH. Ultimate CNG and CIH provide solutions that mitigate environmental risks by decommissioning pressurized pipelines, and providing maintenance solutions that predict, prevent, and protect the world’s critical infrastructure network.
Ultimate CNG was founded in 2011 and stands as a leading mobile deployment provider of compressed natural gas ("CNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") services. Ultimate CNG’s core capabilities encompass a wide range of offerings:
• Pipeline Interruption Support: Full range of CNG or LNG products/services for any size of outage.
• Peak Shaving: Stop-gap CNG / LNG solutions during supply constraints or excess demand periods.
• Virtual Pipeline: Pipeline outages, town / village supply, lumber mills, generation sites, military infrastructure, large manufacturing sites.
• Power Generation: CNG / LNG solutions for power generation sites of any size.
• Pipeline Methane Capture: Tailored commercial solutions utilizing cross compression, pump down, or mobile compression & injection.
• Mobile NGV Fueling: Daily or temporary remote fueling for heavy-duty natural gas-fueled trucks or CNG station outages & delays.
Ultimate CNG provides a full range of products and equipment to handle both planned and unplanned pipeline interruptions. Utilizing their equipment UCNG deploys virtual pipelines at critical distribution locations where there is no fixed infrastructure and ensures seamless delivery through their PHMSA and HAZMAT-certified drivers. This acquisition adds to Critical Infrastructure's current service offerings and provides the capability to offer pipeline methane capture when CIH client assets are undergoing planned pipeline maintenance.
Phil Morrison, the CEO of CIH, remarked, “Ultimate CNG provides natural gas solutions to complement the supply of natural gas across the USA to ensure no interruption of natural gas supplies to consumers at times of critical need.” In addition to their service offerings bolstering Critical Infrastructure Holdings' standing in the market, Mr. Morrison looks to the future of the acquisition stating “Ultimate CNG solutions strategically enables the success of our broad customer base to safely and reliably maximize their asset performance creating significant customer and market value long term.”
Dennis Pick, the President of Ultimate CNG added, “We are excited to be part of CIH’s complimentary and significant business platform. With its focus on quality and impeccable results for clients and white-glove service that CIH represents.”
Founded on a commitment to personalized solutions, Critical Infrastructure Holdings distinguishes itself with a hands-on approach tailored to each pressurized pipeline project. Based in Tomball, TX, CIH serves clients worldwide, providing clear solutions to reduce downtime and streamline planned maintenance schedules.
For more information, please contact Sarah Carrington-Yuan, our Director of Communications, at sarah@sunengineeringinc.com or 817-966-4864.
About Critical Infrastructure Holdings, LLC:
Critical Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, established in 2019, is a data-driven critical infrastructure solutions company specializing in pressurized pipeline services. Committed to tailored solutions and based in Tomball, TX, Critical Infrastructure Holdings serves clients globally, offering expertise in minimizing downtime and optimizing maintenance schedules.
