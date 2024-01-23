Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Announces 2024 Texas Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees and Performers

2024 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Honorees and Performers

Eric Johnson, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Ruthie Foster, Terry McBride, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Emmylou Harris and Ronnie Dunn Set to Perform

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association is proud to announce that the 2024 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Weekend is set to make a grand return to the vibrant city of Austin on February 23-24. The occasion will be marked by the induction of exceptional artists into the prestigious Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame. This year's distinguished inductees include Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Ruthie Foster, Eric Johnson, and Terry McBride. The legendary Tanya Tucker will also be honored with the DKR Texas Music Legend Award, recognizing her significant contributions to supporting and acknowledging fellow songwriters.

The weekend festivities will commence with an exclusive DKR Pickin’ Party at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum on Friday, February 23, reserved for VIP sponsors. The highlight of the celebration, the public Hall of Fame Awards Show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on Saturday, February 24, will pay tribute to the newest class of inductees. The event promises a captivating experience with performances and appearances by esteemed artists such as Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Emmylou Harris, and Ronnie Dunn, among others.

Renowned Texas guitarist Eric Johnson, recognized as one of the most outstanding instrumentalists in rock over the past four decades, will be among the honored inductees. Johnson's journey from an underground guitar legend to an international phenomenon will be celebrated. His groundbreaking albums, including the highly acclaimed 1986 debut "Tones" and the platinum-selling 1990 release "Ah Via Musicom," have solidified his place in the guitar pantheon.

Jack Ingram, a veteran of the Texas music scene, will be recognized for his over two decades of uncompromising song craft and dynamic live performances. As a multi-award winner, including honors from the Academy of Country Music, Jack Ingram has not only made an impact in the industry but has also contributed significantly to charitable causes, exemplified by his involvement in the Mack, Jack & McConaughey nonprofit organization.

Jon Randall, a GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award winner, has left an indelible mark on the music business with his versatile roles as a songwriter, guitarist, and acclaimed producer. Randall's influence spans country, bluegrass, and Americana, from his early days with Emmylou Harris’s Nash Ramblers to his solo career and prolific collaborations.

Hailing from Gause, Texas, Ruthie Foster’s journey from a gospel-singing family to becoming a blues sensation will be celebrated. With multiple Grammy nominations, Blues Music Awards, and other accolades, Foster has proven herself as an inspiring American artist with a commanding stage presence.

Terry McBride, born and raised in Texas, has traversed a musical journey from being a sought-after bass player to the co-founder of McBride & The Ride. McBride's impressive songwriting credits, with over 25 songs recorded by Brooks & Dunn, showcase his enduring impact on the country music landscape.

Tanya Tucker's incredible journey spans outlaws, movie stardom, rodeo, songwriting, fashion, and guitar prowess. From late-night scenes to Super Bowl Halftime shows, Studio 54 to The Opry, and awards in the '70s, '90s, and '20s, with #1 records in every decade except the 2010s, her exceptional career reflects a life rich in experience, creativity, and raw vulnerability that allows her to write her own story and create her renaissance.

The Hall of Fame Weekend continues to uphold its tradition of honoring Texas songwriting legends. Past inductees include Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Gibbons, Cindy Walker, Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett, K.T. Oslin, and Townes Van Zandt.

Tickets for the public Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Show on February 24, 2024, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater are now available for purchase at acllive.com.

ABOUT TEXAS HERITAGE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2005, the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association is a 501(c)3 organization inspired by University of Texas football coach Darrel K Royal’s passion for songs and songwriters. Dedicated to Texas cultural preservation, the association celebrates and honors songwriters who have played a pivotal role in defining and interpreting Texas’ distinctive culture. The Hall of Fame Weekend includes tributes, performances, and ceremonies, culminating in the public Hall of Fame Awards Show. For more information, visit https://texassongwriters.com/.